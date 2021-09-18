Work That Speaks | Ad Reviews | 1 To 17 September 2021

Brand campaigns that deserve to be in the spotlight this week

By Gokul Krishnamoorthy

After a week’s hiatus, the Work That Speaks ad reviews are back.

BPL India | #HappyLittleThings

The small things that bring us joy has been captured in this #HappyLittleThings campaign. The brand does not attempt to position itself as the life-changing new paradigm that has just arrived. The product benefits are spelt out after the viewer has been reined in. Relatable situations and relevant and understandable claims makes this work.It’s not the technology that matters; it’s what the technology delivers that makes a difference to a consumer’s life.

Coca Cola | Khud Ko Jagaa Ek Thanda Lagaa

The sound of ululation (kolavai in Tamil) has been deployed as a fresh device with good effect in this spot. The earthy, small town India depicted comes alive with the young woman protagonist, cricket and brand right where it should be.

Cadbury Dairy Milk | Kya Swaad Hai Zindagi | #GoodLuckGirls

If there was a good time to recreate this iconic commercial with a reversal of gender, it is now. As one would expect, Cadbury Dairy Milk hits it out of the park, again.

KFC | Naya Chakoge Toh Naya Karoge | Great Khali

The Great Khali gets our attention. And his 32-egg-breakfast-and-fights routine finds a change after he tries the new offering from KFC. Nice detour from the category codes.

Kellogg’s | #BreakfastSeBadhkar | Energy They Deserve

Iron, Calcium, vitamins… we’ve heard all that before. It also has the energy of Arti and Gayatri now, says the brand, thereby humanising the pitch. The category of nutrition is evolving and this is a manifestation of that. The mother playing hockey with her two daughters is a nice touch.

Snickers | So Hungry? Grab A Snickers

‘You’re not you when you’re hungry’ finds a sequel here that has a little more madness (of the hungry-mad kind). There should be more in this edition for the work to make a real impact.

Thums Up | Toofan Wahi Jo Sab #PalatDe | Bumrah

The brand is upping its game ahead of the T20 World Cup of which it is a sponsor. Bumrah is an apt choice as is the storyline picked to be portrayed here.

Bajaj Electricals | LED | Kaam Ka LED Kamaal Ka LED

Pepsi | Money Heist Party

The brand stays with the swag and makes the most of ‘Heist’ season and some Tiger Shroff action. Coming off a jury session, I can hear some of the jurors saying, ‘Is there a shorter version?’ In this case, I’m sure there could be one.

Boost | Secret Of Our Energy (2021)

Keeping with the flavour of the times, Boost gets a young girl into the picture to bowl to MS Dhoni. Well played.

Tinder India | Closure

This is a great content initiative from a brand in the category of online dating. The subject of consent has been dealt with, with the seriousness and subtlety it deserves, inclusively.

Disney+ Hotstar | Sab Hain Siway Shahrukh Ke

A wonderful, out-of-the-box approach to list the stars whose shows are on the platform – by using a star who isn’t. Kudos to the sporting star who agreed to do this.

Ambuja Cement | Deewar 2

Fun ads like these make boring categories interesting. Here’s a brand known for good work breaking through the clutter yet again. The execution elevates the film to another level.

Rupeek | Sone Pe Loan, Right From Home

Two things work well for this piece of work. The first is the casting, which is fresh in mind for scores who’ve seen the on-screen couple in recent times. The insight of people feeling ‘small’ when they have to take a loan forms the core truth that the couple brings to life.

Tata CLiQ | #TheLuxeLife | Where Quality is Nurtured

‘Where quality is nurtured’ and the visualisation give the ‘unhurried luxe life’ the respect it deserves. The chosen route of ‘slow commerce’ differentiates the sub-category from the pacy, commoditised world of e-commerce.

Durex Extra Thin Flavoured Condoms | #FeelTheFlavour

Benefits like ‘extra thin flavoured’ in a category like condoms are extremely challenging to communicate. The brand manages to do so here, brilliantly, with the right balance of spice and poise.

LinkedIn | A New Balance

We’re all humans and individuals first and professionals next. Unfortunately, it’s something many are unable to prioritise. Who better to talk about work-personal life balance than LinkedIn? And this WFH age is as good a time as any to do that. Adding one’s role in personal life to the work designation adds another dimension to LinkedIn and how it is perceived.

MobiKwik Zip | Spend Now Pay Later

The pitch is spelt out unambiguously in these short spots. And each of them is very watchable.

HDFC Ergo | Optima Secure | Sabse Bada Sach

They say, ‘Make it interesting before you pitch the product’. In this case, the pitch is made within the interesting scenarios.

