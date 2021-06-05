Why the future of digital gaming is on mobile devices

Cost and the low commercial factor involved is certainly a key in exploring the options of mobile gaming in the times to come.

By Ritam Gupta

Back in the day, when gaming used to be about small handheld battery operated devices, most of us would not have thought about the boom that the gaming industry is about to witness. Zero in to present times, we see, not only has the industry maneuvered through challenges with calm but has also made a mark for itself, with the advent of mobile technology and the ease of accessibility.

Mobile gaming as we know and see it today has exponentially grown from the times of analogous games to the exodus of colours and graphics that we see today. The mobile gaming industry is bound to be bright, with new age technology coming up which paves the way for better equipped devices, ever-increasing demand for finer nuances in the digital gaming segment, and an increasing number of game developers using the platform on a daily basis. The above understanding surely makes it easier for us to see that mobile gaming is fast becoming the future of gaming. Mobile gaming has grown in popularity in recent years to offer a more comprehensive gaming experience than ever before. The evolution of technology from smartphones to the internet has proven that it will soon be the best way to play online and offline, and most importantly on – the – go.

Let’s take a look at some games and trends that will define the mobile gaming market in 2020.

Gaming experts predict that the mobile games market has seen a steady growth in 2016 and will continue to see fast growing results in the years to come, owing to the recent advancements in the world order and the human race increasingly shifting to the comfort and confines of their phones. This list is made up of games that are among the most popular categories of mobile apps in the iTunes App Stores. The growth of mobile games is expected to increase the ability of more brands to venture into the market to boost their revenues.

Admittedly, mobile VR gaming has a long way to go, but with today’s technology, we can already see that mobile gaming promises a future, with astounding results. With the rise of virtual reality, VR, and augmented reality games, this is something to watch out for.

What will be interesting to see is how the current scenario tangibly leverages the best opportunities available and rides the wave to woo the customers in the best way possible.

To optimally understand the sector well, there are certain checkpoints which need to be addressed, which include but are not merely limited to – increase in customer retention through growth of technology, the expansion of gaming bandwidth through the advancements and additions in the way customers view and experience the entire gaming industry, that alone has the potential to transform the industry and beyond. Gaming technologies are indeed future-oriented.

Nevertheless, competition within the mobile gaming scene will be much stronger in the future than today. Mobile gaming needs to be developed not only with a nose dive approach of technology, but also with ambition, to move ahead strategically addressing challenges with the changing times.

These breakthroughs will not only improve mobile gaming but will likely also create an opportunity for more people to engage with it, especially with AR.

Cost and the low commercial factor involved is certainly a key in exploring the options of mobile gaming in the times to come. And let’s not forget the increasing number of casual gamers who see mobile gaming as a cheaper and more convenient way to pass the time. While it is true that the appeal of home consoles has never been and will never be replaced, there is no doubt that mobile devices will become an even more gigantic part of the gaming pie in the future.

Whether we like it or despise it, the gaming industry is surely here to stay and boom in the times to come. Given that so many people own smartphone devices, and given the proliferation of mobile games in the market today, it is only logical that this will continue to be the case in the future. We all know that Mobile Gaming is a great way to reach a large audience because by making it easily accessible, you don’t have to buy a console or PC if you have the technology to play free slot machines. Here’s what we can expect from future gaming technology in our future as it gets better every day.

The author is CEO and co-founder of DeFI 11. Views expressed are personal.

