Why brands need to be agents of positive impact in 2021

Marketing is a very environment sensitive activity so it’s essential to identify how precision and agility can go hand in hand with the newly evolving consumer.

By Arpit Jain

The pandemic has given a major jolt to every business globally. In recent times, conversations across organisations have centered around the need to adapt for the post pandemic world. This challenge has fallen even heavier on the shoulders of the marketers who are now scrambling to keep pace with the fast-changing environment and the even faster evolving customer.

While it is always advised to not dwell on what has happened in the past, it is definitely important to reflect and learn. The pandemic has reminded us of two very important facts that we seem to have forgotten along the way- firstly, humans are social creatures and long for company and secondly, we are very quick to adapt.

Drawing from this, brands need to adapt themselves to stay relevant as the customer of today has much different needs. Isolation and digitisation have resulted in an experience that has been regressive yet progressive. While every organisation is proceeding towards moving their services and marketing communications online, they are only adding to the clutter that contributes towards confusing and irritating this new wave of digital citizens. To truly stand-out, marketers need to be able to break through this clutter and learn to connect with their audience. The months of longing for connection has created a severe emotional void.

Here are some mantras that brands should follow:

Kindness is contagious

Now is the time for businesses to be kinder and more empathetic towards the masses. Kindness is contagious, the more you show it, the merrier it is. When a brand represents good values and promotes affection among the consumers, it creates a lasting bond with the brand. If brands leverage the role of positivity in the society, it will help uplift the market sentiment and effectively negate the blues of 2020.

Be the one

This is an unprecedented situation in the modern world wherein people are undistractedly online. This makes it even more crucial for the brands to ensure that whatever they communicate is in the right space as whatever is being published is being thoroughly absorbed by the consumers. If presented in the right tone, it might trigger an elated emotional response and in turn convert them into true patrons.

Riders on the storm

“The power lies within”. The saying is true and is powerful enough to give rise to gigantic waves of change. It is the perfect time for brands to advocate themselves as leaders of change. People associate themselves with brands, and the right communication has the potential to set off a series of change.

Customer Affection builds the brand

Affection has been proven to build loyalty and advocacy in relationships. Customers who feel good about a brand are more likely to refer the said brand to more people. Customer Lifetime Value does not end at just the customer but also the additional business that he/she sends your way.

Times have changed, and so should our approach. Putting the products and services just on display won’t attract exponential volumes at this time. Marketing is a very environment sensitive activity so it’s essential to identify how precision and agility can go hand in hand with the newly evolving consumer. Furthermore, gone are the days to prepare an annual or a half yearly marketing charter. A smart marketer should prepare bite size plans which can easily be customised subject to the direction market sways. Realigning our focus towards short term deliverables will allow the corporations to regain the lost ground. These recent changes are not a strategy to reach the pre-pandemic level of business but are here to set course for an upcoming revolution in the marketing world for a better-informed consumer.

While organisations have a difference of opinion when it comes to driving sales or building equity; that being said, times keep changing but the notion should always be about bringing value to the consumer’s life. Harnessing the power of effective marketing at this time is the way forward. But the change isn’t institutional, it is voluntary. It starts with me. It starts with you.

The author is co-founder of The AdCode. Views expressed are personal.

