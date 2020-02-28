Surendra Singh of Brand Street Integrated on the need for real storytelling

The traditional form of storytelling sees lower engagement because it requires consumers to parse through heaps of information

How often have we folded our arms and looked intently the moment someone says, “Let me tell you a story”. Be it poets, writers, actors and directors, or politicians, our regard for them comes from the stories they tell. Just like humans, every brand has a story to tell — about its history, values and purpose. This is what sets them apart from the competitors.

Despite so much importance, the traditional form of storytelling (a mix of brand collaterals on print, digital and OOH) sees lower engagement because it requires consumers to parse through heaps of information before they make a decision to go along with a brand. Simply put, brand storytelling through traditional means is ineffective in the modern, hyper-connected world. They know more, expect more and are spoilt for choices. Hence, brands now need to work harder to engage customers at a deeper level. In other words, brands need to move on from monologues to actions, and from storytelling to storyliving.

Beyond words

Experiential marketing enables consumers to experience a brand. It offers a framework in which consumers can construct a ‘living narrative’ which is played out through their interactions at every touchpoint.

As brand touchpoints evolve, with new technologies and devices being introduced, brands can seek unprecedented levels of engagement. Take payments company Mastercard, for example, which has the tagline ‘There are some things money can’t buy. For everything else, there’s Mastercard’. To validate this tagline, the company runs a campaign called Priceless where Mastercard cardholders get access to some of the most exclusive experiences in over 40 cities.

One such experience is priority access for a dinner for two atop the Eiffel Tower (which could take months to book). An experience such as this could create a long-lasting memory for the cardholder.

The state of Odisha, which has 485 km of coastline, over 1,100 temples, sand art, handicraft and remains of some of the oldest civilisations, was often not on the bucket list of Indian as well as international travellers. To change this perception, the Government of Odisha recently set up a 100-day beachside experiential carnival in Konark. Visitors got to spend days in luxury huts set on the beautiful white sand beach, savour local and international cuisine, and indulge in art and craft. As a result, the state witnessed a significant jump in footfalls in Konark and Puri. Could this have been possible through print, digital or OOH campaigns?

Live action

The convergence of physical and digital worlds is set to see huge developments over the next few years. It makes consumers both creators and critics. Hence, they demand more personalised experiences. The livestream trend is being bolstered by Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. However, in order to fully immerse consumers, combining livestreaming with 360-degree technologies is a must. By enabling consumers to engage with a live event as and when they choose, in both the physical and digital landscapes, brands can create a highly personalised, on-demand experience.

The low cost and high accessibility of social media and other technologies also mean that businesses of any size (corporates, start-ups and MSMEs) and from any industry can deploy experiential marketing.

Experiential marketing provides marketers with a measurable impact, since ROI from live experiences is about the ability to track every step of the customer journey. It brings consumer traffic into the physical world, where personal interactions can yield valuable insights. These insights enable two-way conversations across every subsequent engagement.

The author is chief business officer, Brand Street Integrated

Read Also: How Godrej Interio plans to take on rivals like Amazon and Ikea

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook