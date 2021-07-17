How usage of videos can increase website conversion rate

Intriguing product videos guide customers in making purchases due to an impressive presentation of the key selling factors

By Siddhartha Vanvani

Video marketing is a top-tier and competent model to enunciate the brand persona and target audiences with a clear communicative theme. The success of digital video ads is contemplated when they convert potential leads into paying customers. Hence, one of the most functional ways to elevate traffic acquisition is by adding relatable and amusing content on the website and videos are highly instrumental in executing desired outcomes of a brand.

Backed up by evidential statistics, showcasing videos on landing pages can spike conversion rates upto 80%, and the majority of advertising experts name video marketing as the effective ROI booster. Plus, viewers who encounter a video on the site tend to stay longer and are 64% more likely to convert. For advertising professionals, who wish to improve conversion rate optimisation, videos are essentially an extraordinary online marketing approach.

Why video marketing?

Video marketing is a proven fruitful marketing strategy as users favour video content over undeviating texts and symbols. The quality of videos being instructive as well as engaging at the same time have shown to be advantageous in effortlessly overwhelming distinctive users via diverse social platforms. A well-executed conversion video pillared with a devised marketing strategy can raise the conversion rates upto 80%. Having compelling videos is not enough; companies need to implement conversion rate optimization (CRO) strategies to leverage social platforms and enhance reach.

Benefits of using video marketing for website conversion

Revenue growth

The upsurge in the use of digital media has led most businesses to make their way to the online mode of action. Hence, online brands that implement video marketing strategies are growing their ROI (Return on Investment) by 49% year over year.

Influence purchasing decision

Intriguing product videos guide customers in making purchases due to an impressive presentation of the key selling factors. Statistically, over 80% of customers admitted that being exposed to a video influenced their purchase decision and automatically helped brands generate a higher conversion rate.

Customer trust and credibility

Informative and appealing videos deliver a better brand personality in the audience’s eyes. And, once the customer connects to the ideologies, they become an avid user of the services that directly maintains a brand’s website conversion.

Fuel-up conversion

Interlinking, optimising and automating a product marketing video enables a higher web conversion rate acquisition by over 35%. Additionally, manifesting videos on a landing page can be impeccably influential for a brand to generate profitable traffic.

Gain social shares

Compared to the number of images and texts shared combined, videos lead the majority of online shares. Hence, this is a solid reason to focus more on formatting creative videos as it encourages viewers to share the content and helps brands’ acquire lucrative website conversion rates.

Rank higher in search

Well-optimised videos can assist your site’s positioning on search engine results pages (SERPs). The measurable time a user spends on your page in the wake of showing up from a Google search can affect the rankings. Around 80% of brands affirmed that dwell time metrics have surged up with the usage of videos on their website and has productively amplified their digital presence with a higher conversion rate.

Points to remember

Three prime factors affect marketing videos, ‘connection’, ‘creativity’, ‘communication’.

To hold users’ attention and increase website conversion rate, the strong spot to start Video Marketing is at the company’s website.

Backlinking a marketing video is extremely fruitful in increasing website conversion rate by guiding customers to your product or webpage.

The author is founder and director, Digidarts

