How technology is advancing in online gaming

Online gaming has become much more exciting as it enables us to enjoy games with the HD graphic experience which has been made possible by monitors with 4K capabilities and OLEDs.

By Varun Mahna

We can’t deny the fact that online gaming platforms are revolutionizing the online gaming segment. Many things like patience tests, enhancement of skills, and the blood rush are highly involved when it comes to online gaming. It improves concentration as well as cognitive skills. People’s inclination towards the usage of online gaming surpassed the expectations, giving a major push to the sector.

There are plenty of reasons why anyone would feel the strong urge to play online games, namely high definition displays, convenient and circumspect payments, the involvement of Artificial intelligence in online gaming, addiction, comes easy with the internet facility and yes, habit. What else comes easy with online gaming, is improved social skills, decision-making skills, improved brain function, development of key skills, and memory enhancement.

There are various factors and angles associated with technology’s role in advancing online gaming and a few of them are listed below.

Convenient and Circumspect payments

Online transactions and payments have become super easy processes and the credit goes to blockchain technology. Players are no more threatened by the thought of making payments and its security. What is more relieving for the players is that there are the least chances of money laundering owing to advances in digital security. Further, players can easily deposit and withdraw, without any fear of losing data and their details being compromised.

Higher Definition Displays

Online gaming has become much more exciting as it enables us to enjoy games with the HD graphic experience which has been made possible by monitors with 4K capabilities and OLEDs. It gives you a realistic experience and makes you feel all really like you are right inside the game you are playing. Many online gaming platforms are trying their best to give players a delightful experience with their updated, unique, and immersive graphic levels. They are coming up with almost every feature which can enhance one’s experience with online gaming.

Technological Advancements

The world of online gaming is evolving constantly and everything seems possible within the realm of technology. The latest advancements are facial and voice recognition, this can adapt to the emotions of the player which has become possible by scanning different points on the gamer’s face. According to Forbes, “India is one of the top five countries for mobile gaming in the world”. Giving it a ‘bird’s eye view’, it acts as a primary example of the mobile compatibility and game interface. The persistence and appreciation of technology integration are the real reasons we could come this far and are choosing and appreciating this experience. If you are a casino or gaming technology fan/lover, you could easily understand and recognize all the minor and major changes. There are a lot of things happening within the iGaming world.

The Emergence of Cloud Gaming

According to Grand View Research, the global cloud gaming market is expected to reach USD 7.24 billion by 2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 48.2% from 2021 to 2027. The prevalence of enhanced cross-platform gameplay is anticipated to drive market growth as it improves the gaming experience. Additionally, the easy access to games on the cloud with increasing penetration of internet services as well as network infrastructure developments that enable gamers to seamlessly stream XR gaming are also contributing to the growing demand for cloud gaming.

The Future of Online Gaming

According to Mordor intelligence, “The global gaming marketing was valued at $162.32 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of $295.63 billion by the year 2026 registering a CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period (2021-2026).” AI (Artificial intelligence) has added yet another twist and fun to this vertical. You think, you create and you explore, that’s exactly how it is done. The number of online gaming geeks is increasing at the pace of a forest fire. Further, virtual-reality gaming is the fast-evolving vertical in India.

The gaming world has pushed its limits to the next level with every passing day. It is as easy as it sounds. In a fraction of minutes, new opportunities are created and milestones are achieved to meet the expectations of players and to serve them a platter of adrenaline rush along with an abundance of pleasure. This development will help to pace-up the fast-growing business.

The author is founder and CEO of Dangal Games. Views expressed are personal.

Read Also: How to bring back credibility on news channels and ratings

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook