How short video apps can be a strong catalyst for brands and influencers

The attention spans of consumers are getting shorter and shorter in this age of immediacy.

By Sumit Ghosh

More than 50 million Indians use short video apps to browse short videos. After only being launched globally a few years along, these short video sharing apps have exploded in popularity. And that growth lets brands get a slice of the viral achievement of the app.

In today’s modern-day tech-based era, the video marketing trend is not going away anytime soon. Research has actually shown that 86% of individuals would like to see more videos from brands.

And nearly 85% of companies are already using video as a marketing tool, a short video app is a good way to expand your video content’s reach. It provides a fairly accessible way to integrate video into your existing marketing strategy if you are not already using video.

Promoting your company and reaching an audience by launching new challenges is fairly simple. You can choose an idea or theme and then encourage users to use a branded hashtag you’ve come up with to create or recreate videos. It’s a good way to increase interactions and encourage engagement with your brand.

Short video apps proved to be a revolutionary move for both the businesses and influencers. Today, short-video applications are among the most used daily applications.

The reason is simple: they provide people with a new choice and match their fast pace of life. That’s why most online advertisers put short-form video apps at the forefront of their marketing strategy, a cost-effective way to engage and communicate with customers.

Businesses and influencers both leverage this massive opportunity with more features (filters, stickers, etc.) and campaigns to keep the users stick around and maintain the excitement.

The short video apps space is jam-packed with highly creative content, and today 7.2 out of 10 smartphone users have at least one short-video app.

For most Chinese businesses, this was especially useful to start investing in short-video ads.

With fun and innovative content, short videos, even with just 15 seconds or fewer, can convey brand messaging to a target audience impressively.

These short video applications are liked by Z Generation and Millennials. These users are allowed to dance, jump, lip-sync, and even create comedy skits with short-video apps.

Views express are personal. The author is CEO and co-founder of Chingari App.

