From Gillette to Spotify, ads that made Josy Paul sigh with happiness

Josy Paul, chairman and CCO, BBDO India

Gillette — Barber Girls

Verdict: “Neha and Jyoti and the entire village of Banwari Tola are an example of how when we take positive actions we set the right example for the next generation,” says Gillette India’s brand chief. Well said, indeed! The film’s documentary-like execution sits beautifully with the true story. It’s not a campaign; it’s an invitation. You want to go to Banwari Tola to witness the good energy.

l rating: 8/10

Spotify India — There’s a playlist for that

Verdict: Simply brilliant! You can apply this to anything in life. No matter what you’re going through, there’s a playlist for that. So true! It’s like a game you play with yourself. The campaign makes you think about your many moods and the songs that go with them. You look forward to the next execution, and the next — just like an Amul ad, but different. The idea is rich with everyday contextual possibilities.

l rating: 9/10

Prega News — GoodNewsIsGenderFree

Verdict: It was waiting to be said, and they said it! Love the idea and the simplicity of execution. It’s a straightforward, no-frills ad with a thoughtful message that fits so well with the brand. The mother-in-law’s performance is convincing, and that makes all the difference.

l rating: 8/10

Hotstar — KoiYaarNahiFar

Verdict: A superhero inviting his other superhero friends to watch IPL. But, his friends are busy doing household chores. Finally, Hotstar connects these superheroes under one platform and helps them enjoy watching the games with each other. It’s crazy and brilliant! Every frame is a study. The dialogue delivery is so anti-superhero — which is what makes it awesome.

l rating: 9/10

DSP Mutual Fund — Dancing Uncle Is Back

Verdict: There’s something about back stories that get you! That’s what I like about this back story of Dabbu ji who rose to fame after his dancing video surfaced on social media sites. Fictitious interviews with his family and advisor tell us about how Dabbu ji rekindled his passion for dance thanks to DSP’s DAAF — dynamic asset allocation funds. The basic plot, a bit too linear now, has the possibility to create greater twists and quirks.

l rating: 7/10

