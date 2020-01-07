WPP’s Geometry appoints Jesse Lin as new APAC CEO

Lin to bring 25 years of regional expertise to drive innovation and growth

WPP’s creative commerce agency Geometry has appointed Jesse Lin as its APAC CEO. The appointment is effective immediately. Lin will lead over 1,100 employees across 17 cities to deliver creative solutions and experiences that drive commercial growth. Based in Shanghai, he will report directly to Global CEO Beth Ann Kaminkow. Jesse Lin succeeds Diana Cawley as she leaves the company to seek new opportunities.

According to Beth Ann Kaminkow, Lin has a proven track record of driving transformation for other world-class organisations in the APAC region. “He’s perfectly suited to deliver growth locally and globally for our clients while navigating the new retail opportunities that the region presents,” she added.

“Lin is a seasoned and accomplished professional who has been responsible for great work in the past and his extensive expertise will be a huge contributing factor to our growth,” Ranjit Raina chief executive officer, Geometry Encompass, added.

Jesse brings to Geometry over 25 years of experience across business management, brand marketing, digital marketing and communications. He joins Geometry from Edelman where he served as APAC CEO, successfully transforming the traditional PR agency into a modern communication organisation with brand and digital capabilities. Before Edelman he worked for McCann Greater China as CEO, and prior to that held senior positions at DDB Shanghai, Wieden + Kennedy China, and Leo Burnett Hong Kong.

For Jesse Lin, the relationship between brand and consumer is increasingly dynamic and fragmented, particularly in retail. In order to maintain relevance and drive business growth, marketers are constantly seeking out fresh and effective solutions from their agency partners. “Geometry has demonstrated a willingness to innovate through its vision of commerce as a ripe canvas for creativity,” he added.

