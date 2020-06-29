WPP, BBDO, P&G top ranked at Cannes Lions ‘Creativity Report of the Decade’

MJZ USA has won the Palme d’Or of the decade

WPP has been named as the best holding company of the decade while BBDO Worldwide as the best network, P&G as the brand marketer and MJZ as Palme d’Or of the decade, according to the Cannes Lions ‘Creativity Report of the Decade’ that monitors and maps the most creative advertising companies of these past ten years, across the world.

The holding company title has been awarded to WPP straight for seven years in a row beginning 2017 following which, the next two years saw US-based Omnicom bag the position. This year, Omnicom stood at the second position while Interpublic Group claimed the third. Over the decade WPP agencies have amassed over 40 Grands Prix, five Creative Effectiveness Lions, eight Titanium, 464 Gold, one Glass Lion, four Innovation Lions, seven Product Design Lions, 844 Silver and 1,385 Bronze Lions.

In the network of the decade category, BBDO Worldwide, which has been awarded the best network has amassed over 16 Grands Prix, four Creative Effectiveness Lions, three Titanium, 150 Gold, four Glass, 281 Silvers and 471 Bronze Lions over the past decade. Ogilvy and DDB Worldwide have bagged the second and third spot in the category respectively.

According to the report, the Regional Agency of the decade- Asia title has been awarded to Dentsu Inc, followed by Hakuhodo Inc and Ogilvy. P&G, that has been named the brand marketer of the year has won over seven Grands Prix, one Grand Prix for Good, three Creative Effectiveness Lions, two Titanium, 49 Gold, four Glass, 77 Silver and 100 Bronze Lions. Nike and Volkswagen have attained the second and the third position in the same category. The agency of the decade and independent agency of the decade has been awarded to AlmapBBDO São Paulo and Wieden+Kennedy Portland respectively.

At the turn of the decade, we are provided with an opportunity to pause and reflect as we recognise a body of world class work from the past 10 years, Susie Walker, head of Awards, Cannes Lions said. “The creative companies and brands ranked here have consistently produced game-changing work – and it takes more than one creative vision to produce that kind of sustained creative success,” she added.

