WPP acquires AI technology company Satalia

WPP has announced that it has acquired Satalia, a technology company offering artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for clients. The acquisition is aligned with WPP’s accelerated growth strategy and focused M&A approach to build on existing capabilities in growth areas such as experience, commerce and technology, the agency said.

Satalia is a name in enterprise AI whose clients include BT, DFS, DS Smith, PwC, Gigaclear, Tesco and Unilever. Combining machine learning and optimisation, it builds technologies that help clients transform their business strategies and radically improve operational efficiency. The company was founded by CEO Daniel Hulme in 2008 who has over 20 years of experience in AI, having received his Masters and PhD in AI from UCL where he is currently Entrepreneur in Residence. He is also a lecturer for LSE’s Marshall Institute and holds advisory positions in both the private and public sectors.

Satalia will join Wunderman Thompson Commerce and strengthen the global ecommerce consultancy’s technology proposition. It will also act as a hub of AI expertise for all WPP agencies. In addition to his role as CEO of Satalia, Satalia will become chief AI officer of WPP, working closely with WPP’s chief technology officer and WPP agencies to promote AI capabilities across the company and help shape WPP’s AI strategy, including R&D, AI ethics, partnerships, talent and products.

“Advances in technology are revolutionising how people live, work and shop, how brands go to market, and how products and services are delivered. Clients are looking for end-to-end solutions that harness these technologies to grow their business. I’m delighted to welcome Daniel and the Satalia team to WPP as we continue to strengthen our offer to global brands,” Mark Read, CEO of WPP, said.

