WOW Skin Science’s new brand campaign encourages people to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi responsibly

The campaign features Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza

Personal care brand WOW Skin Science has launched a new campaign ‘Celebrate Responsibly, Be WOW, Naturally’ for Ganesh Chaturthi festival. This is the brand’s endeavour to encourage everyone to get closer to nature and celebrate festivals responsibly. With this campaign, WOW Skin Science is reiterating the value of living a sustainable lifestyle.

In the film, Bollywood actors Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza throw light on how the onset of Ganesh Chaturthi brings enthusiasm, exuberance and a newfound gusto. But, as the days pass by, the sadness of Visarjan sets in. The brand film highlights this and brings forth an initiative by WOW Skin Science, where we let the good luck stay and grow within our homes by planting the eco-friendly Ganesha with seeds inside in any pot during the visarjan.

“Lord Ganesha is the lord of auspicious beginnings and with this brand film, WOW Skin Science urges consumers that this is the right time to adopt an eco-friendly lifestyle, thus embracing this green and clean initiative. This is just the beginning of many more upcoming natural initiatives that the brand plans to undertake in the future, thus encouraging people to Be WOW, Naturally,” Manish Chowdhary, co-CEO of WOW Skin Science said on the launch of the new campaign.

Body Cupid Pvt. Ltd is a personal care and wellness company. The company has over 500 personal care and health supplement products in its portfolio. The products are manufactured and packaged in a state-of-the-art facility set in the Himalayan Valleys to preserve maximum potency and efficacy, the company said. The company presently has three major brands – WOW Skin Science, WOW Life Science and Body Cupid.

Read Also: Hashtag Orange bags digital mandate for Mufti

Read Also: Heads Up For Tails ropes in Swati Mohan as chief business officer

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook