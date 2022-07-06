WOW Skin Science ropes in Priti Rajput as vice president, marketing

Direct-to-consumer (D2C) beauty and wellness brand WOW Skin Science has appointed Priti Rajput as vice president, marketing (WOW skincare and haircare). At WOW Skin Science, Rajput will work closely in developing marketing strategies and plans across channels and mediums.

“Her rich experience in innovation, brand management, and consumer insight, will prove resourceful in helping WOW Skin Science to thrive and grow in this age of digital transformation. We believe that she will be a tenacious leader who will help WOW Skin Science great heights in the near future,’’ Manish Chowdhary, co-founder, WOW Skin Science said.

In her new role, Rajput’s core responsibilities will entail strategising and leading communication campaigns to drive brand goals across topline and bottom-line for the skincare and haircare portfolio, directing and coordinating marketing efforts to deliver on the brand’s growth across online and offline channels. She will also be in charge of identifying potential white spaces for the next round of growth leaps.

“WOW Skin Science’s values and ethos of providing consumers with safe and natural solutions while ensuring a greener tomorrow has always resonated with my own personal values. I am looking forward to leveraging my skills and expertise to further strengthen WOW’s position as the go-to beauty and personal care brand,” Rajput stated.

With her vast repertoire in the field of innovation, brand management and marketing for over 12 years, Rajput has led the personal care portfolio for the GoodGlamm group and was the global head of category, hair colour, hygiene for Godrej Consumer Products Limited. She was also responsible for haircare and skincare for Loreal Paris South Asian market. Rajput has also lent her expertise as a senior manager for innovation and marketing mix development for Garnier Hair Care in India and Australia.

Read Also: Lightbulb.ai raises $1.5 million in pre-seed funding round

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook