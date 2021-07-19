WOW Skin Science ropes in Deepika Sabharwal Tewari as the chief brand officer

In her current role, she will focus on strengthening the brands in India and will drive deep consumer engagement across all channels

Personal care brand WOW Skin Science has appointed Deepika Sabharwal Tewari as the chief brand officer. In her new role, she will be responsible for driving brand strategy, digital content and communication, and product category for WOW Skin Science, Shaving Station, Body Cupid, and Nature Derma.

Tewari has donned various hats in marketing and advertising over the years and comes from a blend of experience in brand building, marketing, communication, and business roles across multiple industries and consumer segments.

In her current role, she will focus on strengthening the brands in India and will drive deep consumer engagement across all channels. Customer acquisition, retention, and engagement are key aspects of her role along with steering special focus on the e-commerce website, the company said. Range creation, new product development and introduction, pricing and promotions across channels, and executing and developing the product strategy for each of the brands will be her focus areas.

Till now, she worked as a chief marketing officer for Tanishq and was responsible for the complete turnaround of the brand. She not only led the e-commerce business of Tanishq but also managed Mia and Goldplus. Prior to Tanishq, she led the team at Ogilvy India and was a senior business head for marquee brands like Asian Paints, Ponds, Gujarat Tourism, and Hutch.

“The essence to building a great brand and a great business is in the art of storytelling and WOW Skin Science is a great storyteller that focuses on natural and toxin-free bases and brings to everyone a sustainable approach with its product portfolio. I look forward to this journey of growth and innovation across India and the international market, paving the way for WOW Skin Science to become the global Indian brand,” Tewari said.

“With her extensive experience in building brands and consumer segments, we believe that she will truly help WOW reach the next stage of our growth journey. Rooted in Indian ethos and culture, the brand aims to bring a piece of India to every consumer in the personal care and wellness space,” Manish Chowdhary, co-founder, WOW Skin Science, stated on the appointment.

