WOW Skin Science rolls out new campaign for its Vitamin C Face Wash

WOW Skin Science has launched its latest TVC campaign featuring Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar. Through the campaign, the brand aims to emphasise on ‘change’ and why no amount of negativity be it from people, or from harsh elements of nature such as bright sun or dust should change a person. The commercial brings to light WOW Skin Science’s flagship product – Vitamin C Face Wash. “Our Vitamin C face wash has always been the torchbearer of sustainability, of a stand against harmful chemicals and nature. At WOW, our consumers are at the heart of everything we create and with Bhumi Pednekar, this synergy unites two of our values that helps us in resonating with our consumers,” Manish Chowdhary, co-founder, WOW Skin Science, said.

In the campaign, The actress Bhumi Pednekar is shown reinstating how Vitamin C Face Wash can bring back the glow. “To reach where I am now, I have gone through a lot of criticism, unsolicited advice and self-doubt – but I was very sure that I won’t let my brightness dim for anyone – not the dust, not the people, nor any stressor. I am looking forward to be a part of this campaign not just because it relates with me when I started out but with so many in this world today who need that little boost to show how bright they shine from within,” Bhumi Pednekar, stated.

Body Cupid Pvt. Ltd is a personal care and wellness company. The brand’s aims to deliver innovative products, keeping customers at the center of everything. The products are manufactured and packaged in a facility in Himalayan valley to preserve maximum potency and efficacy of natural ingredients, the company claims. The company presently has three brands – WOW Skin Science, WOW Life Science and Body Cupid.

