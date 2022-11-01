WOW Skin Science names Vanda Ferrao as CMO

Direct-to-consumer (D2C) beauty and wellness brand WOW Skin Science has appointed Vanda Ferrao as chief marketing officer. In her new role, Ferrao will be responsible for the development and implementation of marketing strategies across all of WOW’s product categories and channels.

“Her expertise and proven success in creating leading brands makes her the perfect partner to channel our business goals into a robust marketing strategy. We’re geared up for some really exciting new developments and with Ferrao as part of our leadership team, WOW is sure to grow manifolds,” Manish Chowdhary, co-founder, WOW Skin Science, said.

Ferrao brings nearly two decades of brand building and marketing experience from her leadership roles at companies such as Britannia, Fresh to Home, and Licious.

“I’ve been a consumer and an ardent admirer of WOW’s products. I look forward to be part of this amazing team and lead marketing as we execute our vision of becoming the leader in the beauty and wellness space,” Ferrao stated.

Body Cupid Pvt. Ltd is a personal care and wellness company. The company presently has three brands – WOW Skin Science, WOW Life Science and Body Cupid. The company claims to have over 500 products across personal care and health supplement categories. Body Cupid Pvt Ltd is backed by private equity firm ChrysCapital and Singapore’s Sovereign Wealth Fund – GIC.

