WOW Skin Science names Vaibhav Arora as vice president, e-commerce

FMCG personal care and wellness brand WOW Skin Science has appointed Vaibhav Arora as vice president, e-commerce. He will be responsible for building consumer franchise through the company’s D2C website, expanding the online footprint across social commerce and establishing WOW Skin Science as a market leader across horizontal and vertical marketplaces in the personal care nutrition and wellness segments, the company said in a statement.

“With Arora’s deep expertise and experience in e-commerce as well as his passion and enthusiasm, he will help shape how customers experience WOW across our increasingly diverse online commerce touchpoints, including our D2C platform. We look forward to Arora building long term partnerships that will drive growth and profitability,” Manish Chowdhary, co-founder, WOW Skin Science, said.

With his career spanning over 10 years, Arora in his previous mandate led the vendor management function for grocery, health and personal care businesses at Cloudtail before which he has led leadership roles at organisations such as Amazon, Myntra and Tata group. He has also led different charters encompassing launching private brands in multiple categories, business strategy, risk management, business development and product management.

“WOW Skin Science breaks the clutter with its online GTM strategies and is deeply invested in delivering a superior product to the consumer. I am looking forward to making the organisation more data-centric, build scale mechanisms, use customer insights to shape our innovation pipeline. Moreover, I aim to bring WOW’s customer experiences come alive across all online commerce touchpoints,” Arora stated.

Body Cupid Pvt. Ltd is a personal care and wellness company. The company presently has three brands – WOW Skin Science, WOW Life Science and Body Cupid. The company claims to have over 500 personal care and health supplement products in its portfolio.

