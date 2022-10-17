WOW Skin Science names Richa Gupta as vice president, innovation and strategic projects

Direct-to-consumer (D2C) beauty and wellness brand WOW Skin Science has appointed Richa Gupta as vice president, innovation and strategic projects for its India as well as international business. At WOW Skin Science, Gupta will be in charge of new product launches, new brand development as well as other strategic projects across beauty, health and other categories, the company said. “Gupta’s vast experience and strategic vision will prove instrumental in the next phase of WOW Skin Science’s growth story,” Manish Chowdhary, co-founder, WOW Skin Science said.

Gupta joins WOW Skin Science after a five year stint at Amazon India where she was leading premium beauty, color cosmetics and content marketing vertical. Over the course of her 16-year career she has worked with many consumers favorite brands such as Flipkart, Nykaa, Lifestyle and Baccarose leading a variety of charters across retail, category management, supply chain and brand engagement, the company said.

For Mrunmay Mehta, chief operating officer, WOW Skin Science, Gupta’s extensive experience in beauty as well as her strong ability to think big and deliver results will be a critical asset for the organisation as she joins the leadership team.

“The brand’s current position is the result of its deep insights into markets, trends, and consumers – factors that are important ingredients of success – followed by meticulous strategy execution. I look forward to working with this well-established team and using my knowledge and experience to further build WOW’s position as the go-to brand for beauty, personal care and wellness,” Gupta stated.

Body Cupid Pvt. Ltd is a personal care and wellness company that presently has three brands – WOW Skin Science, WOW Life Science and Body Cupid. The company claims to have over 500 products across personal care and health supplement categories. Body Cupid Pvt Ltd is backed by private equity firm ChrysCapital and Singapore’s Sovereign Wealth Fund – GIC.

