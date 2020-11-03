WOW Skin Science India ropes in Bhumi Pednekar as the brand ambassador for skincare line

The association is aimed at inspiring people across the country to invest into skincare products

Skincare and wellness brand WOW Skin Science has roped in actor Bhumi Pednekar as the brand ambassador for the it’s range of skincare line. Bhumi will now be the face of WOW Skin Science’s range of skincare offerings, featuring a multitude of products from cleansers to creams among others.

As a brand we have always focused on the needs of our consumers before anything else, and we have strived to offer effective and qualitative skincare solutions across the entire spectrum, Madhur Acharya, senior manager – business development, WOW Skin Science, said. “This association with Bhumi for our skincare range helps us boost that even more. Bhumi’s advocacy for sustainability and climate protection is in perfect alignment with WOW’s philosophy of being pure and natural and giving back to mother nature every step of the way. We look forward to working with her closely,” he added.

The company is focused on reaching a wide range of consumers with its products targeted at helping consumers with their skin and hair care worries. “As a business, we’ve always focused on a digital first strategy to reach out to the maximum number of consumers and have succeeded to a great extent. Our association with Bhumi is the next level of consumer engagement. Bhumi will support our skincare collection to resonate and inspire people all across the country,” Acharya explained.

What drew me towards this association with WOW Skin Science is that they have effective and high-quality products that are easily available and affordable across all target groups, Pednekar said. “Clean & Green beauty has seen a surge in popularity and WOW is making it accessible to all. I have always believed that change begins with you and WOW provides the stepping-stone for that,” she stated.

