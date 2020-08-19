WOW Skin Science India ropes in actor Disha Patani as its brand ambassador

The company offers natural, plant-based, sustainable and paraben-free formulations in the personal care category

Indian skincare and wellness brand WOW Skin Science has roped in bollywood actor Disha Patani as it’s brand ambassador for the company’s entire range of hair care products. The startup brand is available all across India and the USA.

According to the company, Patani will be the face of WOW Skin Science’s range of hair care products, featuring a multitude of products from shampoo to hair masks and everything in between. “Right from their packaging and down to their product formulations, WOW Skin Science has 100% natural, plant-based, sustainable and paraben-free formulations that makes them a favourite across all consumer verticals,” the company said in a statement.

As a brand we always believe in being 100% natural and delivering the most effective and qualitative hair care solutions, Manish Chowdhary, CEO and co-founder, WOW Skin Science said. “For us the needs of our consumers come before anything else. Through this association, we aim to focus on being everywhere so that the consumers can know, taste, feel and buy the innovative and effective products,” he added.

According to Patani, WOW Skin Science’s belief in crafting new-age beauty and wellness products was a key reason for her association with the brand. “The company’s products help maintain good hair health and quality. Being on board, I look forward to doing some great work together,” she stated on her partnership.

WOW Skin Science and WOW Life Science are brands that offer beauty and wellness

experience. The company offers advanced research-backed, nature-infused products to wellness- conscious people that help to nourish skin, hair and body. Together the brands have over 200 personal care and wellness products in their portfolio.

Read Also: Pee Safe ropes in actor Nusrat Jahan to create awareness around hygiene and sanitation

Read Also: Oakley ropes in Rohit Sharma as its brand ambassador

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook