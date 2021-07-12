WOW Skin Science elevates Madhur Acharya as vice president, e-commerce marketing

At his earlier stint as an e-commerce manager with Forest Essentials, Acharya played a pivotal role in expanding their B2B business and managing key accounts

Personal care brand WOW Skin Science has elevated Madhur Acharya as vice president, e-commerce marketing. His extended role will now entail leading business growth through e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa among others, new product development, and expansion to international markets.

In his two-year tenure at WOW Skin Science, Acharya has led the marketing team and crafted strategies across ATL, BTL, digital, and advertising verticals. He has also played a major role in the communication, creative and content for the three brands WOW Skin Science, WOW Life Science, and Body Cupid.

With his promotion, he will be responsible for marketing strategies for e-commerce platforms, leading key account managers to ensure achievement of periodical targets, forecasting revenues, activating new marketplaces, and introduction of new sub-brands under the parent company Body Cupid Pvt Ltd, the company said.

At his earlier stint as an e-commerce manager with Forest Essentials, Acharya played a pivotal role in expanding their B2B business and managing key accounts like Amazon, Jabong, Nykaa, Myntra, Flipkart for the brand. He was involved in regular retail planning and forecasting of the business and meeting monthly targets and margin percentage for the brand along with customer service.

“WOW Skin Science has always been a digital-first brand and e-commerce is an integral part of the brand universe. In my new role, I look forward to setting goals and aim to achieve remarkable results along with my superlative team,” Acharya said.

For Manish Chowdhary, co-founder, WOW Skin Science, Madhur has demonstrated his commitment and delivered an extraordinary performance in his two years with the company. “His sharp business acumen and technical know-how make for a perfect mix to take our business goals ahead. We look forward to seeing Madhur catapult his growth along with WOW’s to a whole new level,” he added.

