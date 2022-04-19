WOW Skin Science celebrates the joy of World Earth Day with #Palak Ke Pakode

WOW Skin Science has unveiled a new campaign dedicated to World Earth Day. Through the campaign, the brand aims to highlight the joys that unfold when one plant a seed and to bring to attention the much needed revival of nature’s lost glory and build an evergreen future – the thought seed of which must be sown at home, first. “We’re yet dealing with the pandemic’s throes but we’ve learnt quite a few valuable lessons in the last two years, one being ‘consciousness’. It’s amazing how closer we got to nature and all things that nature inspires. The task upon us is to keep that momentum going and doing every little thing, taking every little step as a contribution for the greater good. My urge is to everyone around, the toddlers to the older citizens to let our Mother Earth thrive and survive. Let’s not wait for another pandemic to make us realise this better,” Manish Chowdhary, co-founder, WOW Skin Science, said.

The film traces the journey of satisfaction that one experiences when one is truly connected with nature. With the Green Hands Initiative, WOW looks to inspire consumers to sow, grow and enjoy all that nature has to give because every little seed holds a big promise of a greener tomorrow. WOW Skin Science adapted this vision recently in the form of seed pouches that come complimentary with every purchase, christening it #WOWGreenHandsInitiative. This film is an extension to that vision that the brand hopes consumers across age groups and geographies will imbibe for a better and brighter tomorrow. WOW Skin Science pledges to accomplish shipment of a crore seeds in the days to come.

Body Cupid Pvt. Ltd is a personal care and wellness company. The brand’s passion lies in delivering innovative products, keeping customers at the centre of everything they do. The products are manufactured and packaged in a facility set in the Himalayan Valleys to preserve maximum potency and efficacy. The company presently has three major brands – WOW Skin Science, WOW Life Science and Body Cupid. The company has over 500 personal care and health supplement products in its portfolio.

