WOW Skin Science appoints Sudeep Bansal as vice president of growth

WOW Skin Science has appointed Sudeep Bansal as its vice president, growth. Bansal comes with more than 15 years of experience and in previous stint he has worked with companies such as Swiggy, OLX and Coca-Cola India, where he lent his expertise in growth marketing, user acquisition, dormant user reactivation, payment partnerships and regional marketing.

“Joining a brand in its early stages provides an immense learning opportunity. WOW has clearly established itself as a well-loved brand, built on the back of world-class products. As WOW looks at scaling up from here, it will be an opportunity for me to leverage my learning and experience to help drive this growth. I am looking forward to a lot of action and fun at WOW,” ‘ Bansal said.

In his new role at WOW, Bansal will be responsible to drive growth across performance marketing, retention and products for its D2C platforms which includes Body Cupid, WOW Skin Science, and WOW Life Science.

“We welcome Sudeep to the WOW family. We have faith in his experience and knowledge of business growth strategies. I believe his leadership skills will help WOW Skin Science on our journey of growth, innovation, creativity and development like never before,” Manish Chowdhary, co-founder, WOW Skin Science, added.

Body Cupid private limited is a personal care and wellness company that craft products made with natural and nourishing ingredients. The brand’s passion lies in delivering innovative products, keeping customers at the center of everything. The products are manufactured and packaged in the art facility set in the Himalayan valleys to preserve maximum potency and efficacy of natural ingredients. The company presently has three brands – WOW Skin Science, WOW Life Science and Body Cupid. The company has over 500 products across personal care and health supplement categories.

The company claims to promote sustainable living through their green initiatives and continued conversations in bringing the community closer to nature and environment, pledging to ship one crore seeds to customers and together driving a green and clean future. Body Cupid Pvt Ltd is backed by leading Private Equity firm ChrysCapital and Singapore’s Sovereign Wealth Fund – GIC.

Also read: Adda52’s launches new brand campaign ‘Khel Jaao’, aims to take Poker to every Indian

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook