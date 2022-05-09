WOW Skin Science appoints Mrunmay Mehta as COO

WOW Skin Science has appointed Mrunmay Mehta as chief operating officer for its India as well as international business. In his new role, Mehta will be closely working with the co-founders and key investors with the aim to shape the company’s vision and accelerate growth. Additionally, he will lead functions across online/offline GTM, D2C platform CX and growth, performance and brand marketing, finance, supply chain, customer service, HR and international expansion.

With his experience in FMCG and e-commerce as well as his deep expertise across marketing and business leadership, he will help lead the organisation in its next phase of evolution and growth, Manish Chowdhary, co-founder, WOW Skin Science, said. “This also marks a milestone in the institutionalisation of the company where the founders will work closely with Mehta and our cross-functional leadership team in our journey as a new age, multi-locale FMCG organisation,” he added.

In his previous stint, Mehta worked for over four years at Amazon India as the category leader (general manager) for its beauty, personal care and luxury beauty business, where he led cross functional teams across category management, CX/product development, digital and content marketing, brand/vendor relations, store merchandising along with overall strategic planning and P&L delivery. Previously, he was the director for beauty and personal care strategy for South Asia at Unilever. He led multiple roles at Unilever across brand innovation development, brand building, P&L/general management, and was instrumental in turning around brands such as Lifebuoy and Breeze and driving accelerated penetration growth for brands such as Dove, Pears and Axe. Additionally, he has worked at Godrej Consumer Products Ltd with stints across sales and marketing.

For Mehta, having observed WOW Skin Science evolve over the last five years into a D2C success story in the beauty and wellness space. “The team operates with customer-obsession, bias for action and capital frugality. Together, I look forward to building a leadership team as well as a high-performance culture as we expand as an organisation,” he stated.

