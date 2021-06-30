WOW Skin Science appoints Karan Punjabi as senior vice president, strategy and analytics

He has also worked as vice president at Ather Energy and as chief financial officer at Avail Finance

Personal care brand WOW Skin Science has roped in Karan Punjabi as the senior vice president, strategy and analytics. With his vast repertoire in the field of finance, data insights and analytics, Punjabi will be responsible for defining the strategic roadmap, building scale and optimisation thereby driving fresh revenue and profitability.

Punjabi, a chartered accountant, has over 16 years of corporate finance experience. He has also worked as vice president at Ather Energy and as chief financial officer at Avail Finance. He commenced his career at KPMG and then moved to Flipkart where he served as director of business finance, playing a pivotal role in fundraising.

“WOW Skin Science’s success story that we see today is the perfect strategic combination of market know-how, consumer behaviour analysis and the brand fitment. WOW has set a benchmark in the industry, a case study for many. I am looking forward to an even more robust upward graph in the near future,” Punjabi said in his new role.

“Given his vast experience and his expertise of so many years, Karan will be an asset to our company. His vision is aligned to that of WOW and we’re looking forward to a great working relationship,” Manish Chowdhary, co-founder, WOW Skin Science, stated on the appointment.

Body Cupid Pvt. Ltd is a personal care and wellness company that crafts products made with natural and nourishing ingredients. The company has over 500 personal care and health supplement products in its portfolio. The products are manufactured and packaged in a facility set in the Himalayan Valleys. The company presently has three major brands – WOW Skin Science, WOW Life Science and Body Cupid.

