WOW Life Science unveils a new campaign with Kareena Kapoor Khan

D2C beauty and wellness brand WOW Life Science in its latest digital video commercial with actor Kareena Kapoor Khan launches a new communication for their flagship product, Organic Apple Cider Vinegar. With the creative idea of the campaign being ‘detox karo andar se, dikho fit bahar se’, the film showcases a friendly conversation between the brand ambassador of Apple Cider Vinegar, Kareena Kapoor and a journalist who has come to interview her in her home.

“A doting mother, a yoga lover, a conscious eater, aside being a natural actor – we feel that we couldn’t have found a better voice to tell our Apple Cider Vinegar story. Consumers today not only take interest in knowing what they consume, but are also keen to know the source of what goes into their bodies. And our film aims to convey just that. Nature has been at the heart of all our products and we only continue to be at the forefront towards offering nature inspired and sustainable products,” Manish Chowdhary, co-founder, WOW Life Science, said.

As per the company, playing to the real personality of the celebrity, the story helps establish Apple Cider Vinegar as an everyday detox drink that works from the inside. As Khan goes about making her daily detox drink in her kitchen, a Q&A session between her and the interviewer lends natural watchability to the story.

“There are many ways in which you can lose weight, by exercising, by following a calorie deficit diet, and by maintaining a proper sleep regime. But most often, people forget that an important part of taking care of your body also involves detoxing. I do believe that our bodies need a regular detox and Wow Life Science’s Apple Cider Vinegar does just that. I am thrilled to be a part of this journey with WOW in emphasising the importance of detoxing every day for a healthy and fit body,” Khan stated.

