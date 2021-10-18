World Esports Cup 2021 signs Infinix Smartphones as title sponsor

The gamers will get an opportunity to represent one’s own country

Tri-nation esports tournament World Esports Cup has named Smartphone maker Infinix Smartphones as the title sponsor for the inaugural edition. World Esports Cup will see participation from gamers in India, Pakistan and Nepal. The gamers will get an opportunity to represent one’s own country during World Esports Cup. The tournament is featuring a prize pool of $100,00 (Rs 75 lakhs approximately).

“We all know how intense it becomes when it comes to any India-Pakistan match and we want fans to witness this epic clash in esports as well. The World Esports Cup will also aim to connect the gamers and gaming community from the South Asian Countries in one platform which will be a first of its kind initiative,” Vishwalok Nath, director, World Esports Cup, said.

According to Nath, mobile gaming with the advent of economical and more advanced smartphone technology has pushed the esports ecosystem to a much wider audience, tapping the still untapped markets across the regions. “I believe our partnership with Infinix Smartphones consecutive for the second IP property is a strong indication of the potential that WEC brings forth,” Nath added.

The tournament will run for three months with initial round of two open and closed qualifiers across three regions to screen 24 squads from each country. The matches will be live streamed on official YouTube and Facebook channels of India Today and Aaj Tak along with their websites. Registrations will be open from October 23 for one month.

“We at Infinix are dedicated to providing the best gaming experience to our customers with our value driven product offerings. With this partnership, we aim to open doors and give new opportunities to the growing gaming talent in India. We are confident that Indian players will not only win but will also encourage the Indian gaming pool in a global platform like WEC,” Anish Kapoor, CEO, Infinix Smartphones, said.

