World Environment Day 2020: How brands took to promote ‘Time For Nature’ with their campaigns

From Welspun, Oriflame to Tata Tiscon, brands encouraged consumers to adopt sustainable practices
At a time when the environment has been going through a recovery phase due to the lockdown, brands across the spectrum came together to communicate the importance of preserving nature on World Environment Day. BrandWagon Online takes a look at some of the campaigns released by brands focussing on a better tomorrow
Welspun
Welspun’s ‘Ek Soch Hai Jaagi’ campaign urges citizens to reflect on the consequences of their actions and shift their focus towards a sustainable future. With this, the brand calls everyone to come together and preserve nature with simple acts- big or small, as we gear up to restart new normal life.
United Nations Environment Programme
UNEP’s campaign with Ogilvy brings to light the dwindling population of endangered species in India namely, Snow Leopard, Gangetic River Dolphin and Great Indian Bustard as it takes to communicate ‘Lets see more of them’ in the future ahead.
ITC Limited
In its new campaign, ITC Limited highlights how Mother Earth healed herself when the global pandemic locked us down. Through this, the company encourages customers to reflect upon how the situation has given us the opportunity to rethink, reboot, reimagine in the new normal.
Kansai Nerolac’s film encourages citizens to take positive actions for the betterment of the environment and showcases how people can do their bit by taking small steps such as switching off fans/lights when not in use, conserving water, planting trees, contributing to cleaner air in minimal ways and more.
Tata Tiscon
In order to encourage people to care for and nurture the environment, Tata Tiscon along with Wunderman Thompson released a new campaign ‘Planet For the Planet’ stating care for nature, so that it can care for us. The film asks people to come together and pledge to build a better tomorrow.
Oriflame
Beauty brand Oriflame along with VMLY&R launched a #GoodForEarth campaign across its social media channels. Through the campaign, the brand is inviting its customers and fans to do their bit in saving the planet.
ICICI Lombard Insurance
The brand took to its social media to highlight how during the lockdown, many of us woke up daily to the beautiful sounds of nature. “As we return to our old activities, let’s remember to conserve the environment to keep enjoying the beauties of nature,” the insurance brand highlights.
Luminous
Through a letter to Mother Nature, Luminous along with 82.5 Communications encouraged people to repair the damage done to the planet over the years as it’s still not too late. “We urge everyone to reverse their perspectives towards saving the Earth, and pledge to do better now,” the brand said.
