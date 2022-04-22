World Earth Day 2022: Zolo launches the ‘use-less’ campaign

Zolo has launched the Use-Less campaign to mark this Earth Day. The campaign puts a spin on the word ‘useless’ and creates a positive monologue. Zolo believes that ‘using less’ is the need of the hour and encourages people to be mindful about resources.

The campaign idea encourages our strong kinship for shared spaces, shared living and resourceful use of shared utilities, Rishi Sharma, chief marketing officer, Zolo, said. “Since everything is available in such abundance nowadays, we usually end up binge buying or only because I wish to “own” things for the sake of owning. The current generation thinks differently. With this campaign, we are not only showcasing this but also aligning ourselves with the same belief. With a firm belief in shared economy, we are honored to be driving this change. We encourage people to be use-less in a positive manner and inculcate the habit of using resources judiciously,” he added.

As per the company, the Use-less campaign is another addition to Zolo’s endeavour to encourage the idea of shared economy.

Read Also: Eduauraa rolls out ‘Ab Future pe sabka haq’ campaign

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook