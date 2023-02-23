Work That Speaks | Top 10 Countdown January 2022

By Gokul Krishnamoorthy



This January, Brooke Bond Red Label delivered another heartwarming cup of love, celebrating the kindness and oneness of the human race.

Taking off from its Bollywood spoofs, Cult.fit slayed it yet again by taking on screen time – a worthy enemy of one’s fitness regime.

Kurkure hits the right-kind-of-scary humour road to deliver a standout film that allows it to kind of positions itself ‘above’ competition.

Reliance Digital promises to be a bridge between some late adopters and technology to uplift their lives and move them up to empowered comfort zones.

Axis Bank makes the case for sign language to be recognised as an official language and why not? The chosen year is 2023 and the occasion for the unveiling was Republic Day. More power to the brand.

Vaseline knocks it out of the park after a winter when Delhi was freezing. A music video was an apt vehicle to ride on to actually show the spirit of the people taking on the winter chill helped by some Vaseline. Beautifully done.

Mahindra rises with a message for all businesses from a bunch of kids in poetic form. Think Greta. Think of the future.

Jimny weaves an inspiring true story or two that are evocative, while showcasing the vehicle taming the toughest terrains.

Stoa stands out with insanely ridiculous humour while Sleepwell aces it with a human truth. Elsewhere, Mohey shows us why weddings and couples’ bye-byes needn’t be deeply emotional affairs of the teary kinds.

#10

Mohey #DulhanWaliFeeling

#10

Sleepwell | Gift Well

#9

Stoa | Stoa Isn’t For You

#8

Jimny | Inspired By #TrueStories

#7

Mahindra Rise | Message from Citizens of the Future | #TogetherWeRise

#6

Vaseline | Dilli Waali Sardi

#5

Axis Bank | Republic Day | #23In23

#4

Reliance Digital | Technology Se Rishta Jodo

#3

Kurkure Playz | #HalkeMeinLo

#2

Cult.fit | #GetCultPass | One Less Episode, One More Workout!

#1

Brooke Bond Red Label | Swad Apnepan Ka | Hospital (2023)

