Work That Speaks | Top 10 Ads Video Countdown September 2020

Brand campaigns that deserve to be in the spotlight this month.

By Gokul Krishnamoorthy

It’s become the norm to lament the lack of great ideas in the advertising of the day. One look at the top 10 of this month (or any of the previous months) should be enough to put those thoughts to rest. The best in class work remains top class, but one has to agree that there is more of the ordinary visible on high impact properties.

The good work is coming not just from established brands but also new entrants trying to make a mark. And that’s a good sign.

In response to feedback, the individual films featured in the top 10 are reproduced in full below.

#10

Lux | Chand Sa Roshan Chehra

Conceptualised by Wunderman Thompson, this is a film that makes you wonder why they didn’t think of something like this before for Lux. When you have popular faces, why not borrow a little more from popular culture? The choice of stars is perfect (for the Hindi spot) and the choice of music for the proposition of ‘moonlit glow’ is brilliant.

#9

DailyHunt | In Your Language | Right Recos

#8

Asian Paints Rust Shield | Chor Police

#7

Haldiram’s | Desh Ki Mithaas

Conceptualised by Lowe Lintas, the thought-through instances portrayed on screen underline the pull of the brand’s taste and its fit into social occasions. The situations though different are strung together quite well with a soundtrack that elevates the films. The work also warms viewers with a blanket of goodness.

#6

CRED | Not Everyone Gets It

#5

A23 | Rummy Well Played

The ad film for the brand was created and conceptualised by Tilt Brand Solutions.

#4

Rio Pads | Raaga

The ad film for the brand was created and conceptualised by Schbang.

#3

JSW Paints | Har Rang Har Kisi Ka

The ad film for the brand was created and conceptualised by TBWA\India

#2

Kwality Walls Cornetto | Don’t Give Love A Name

#2

Dream11 | #YeApnaGameHai

The ad film for the brand was created and conceptualised by Tilt Brand Solutions.

#1

Horlicks | Tum Kab Itne Bade Ho Gaye

The ad film for the brand was created and conceptualised by FCB India.

