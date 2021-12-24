Work That Speaks | Top 10 Ads Video Countdown November 2021

Brands that cut through: HP, Tanishq, Center fresh, PaisaBazaar, PolicyBazaar, Battle Grounds Mobile, Olx Autos, Swiggy, Raymond, Campus, Godrej Properties, MFine

By Gokul Krishnamoorthy

Some delightful work that keeps us going came our way in November. HP’s ‘Diye se diya jalao’ film for Diwali brought back memories of Facebook’s Pooja Didi from last year. It also reminded us of HP’s stellar work featuring a lamp seller and a young boy for a previous Diwali.

Olx Autos and PolicyBazaar stood out with loud humour, with the former scoring on the aspect of key message reiteration built into the humour. MFine rides piggyback on Swiggy uncle rather smartly.

Swiggy continues its ad-spoof run and keeps us guessing on what’s coming next. BGMI’s brand of standout humour too helped it stand out and cut through the noise.

Raymond has presented a younger version of its signature advertising over the last few years. This one too takes that route, but seemed to get quite close to ‘The Complete Man’ work some of us have grown up seeing.

Campus Shoes’ work is high-energy blitz done classily to woo the young.

PaisaBazaar’s long-ish film ‘The sweet sound of wood’ is as good as any we’ve seen in the category of online finance. The performances and production pull off what comes across as an imagined plot with cinematic grace.

Talking of production, Center fresh’s film (or music video if you want to call it that) is a breath of fresh air and a celebration of a young crush.

Godrej Properties’ promise of ‘Simply Joys’ is a slice of all our lives. The work helps the brand own that special place called home that houses those special joys.

And Tanishq gets real with conversations on marriage, reminding us yet again that it is a thinking brand.

#10

Olx Autos | Aap Ki Car Ka Best Price

#10

Policybazaar.com | Life Kabhi Bhi U-Turn Le Sakthi Hai

#9

MFine | Lab Tests At Home

#9

Swiggy | Swiggy Instamart | Tea

#8

Battlegrounds Mobile India | #GameResponsibly

#7

Raymond | Think Weddings, Think Raymond

#6

Campus Shoes | What’s Your Move?

#5

Paisabazaar.com | #PaisonSeBadhkar

#4

Center fresh | #HelloWaliMint | Parda

#3

Godrej Properties | Everyday Joys

#2

Tanishq | #WhenItRingsTrue | #MarriageConversations

#1

HP | Diye Se Diya Jalao

(Curated by ClutterCutters.in. Exclusive to FE Brandwagon Online. To submit campaigns or add credits, mail: Campaigns@ClutterCutters.in / gokul.campaign@gmail.com.)

