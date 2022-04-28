Work That Speaks | Top 10 Ads Video Countdown March 2022

By Gokul Krishnamoorthy

Here are the 10 best Indian brand campaigns from the month gone by in our view, in a countdown video.

The number of ad films that are aired is mind boggling. On TV, in the four South Indian languages, the average number of brands that advertised over the last five years was 8,260, according to the TAM-MediaNews4u SouthSide Story report released last week. Now that is just the South, and just brands – not the number of creatives. If you add the volume of digital-only work, the universe is unimaginably huge.

Even trying to capture just the ones that were noticeably clutter-breaking, we featured well over a 100 pieces of work in March 2022 alone. Picking 100 from a 1000 is still easier than picking just 10. What is amazing – and we’ve mentioned it before – is the consistency with which some brands make it to this list.

Nanhi Kali does it again, as do HUL, Google, Dream11, Spotify, Livspace and upGrad. Uber Moto delights while newbie Jar takes us by surprise, shaking things up a bit. Castrol points to a pain point with humour, ITC Classmate makes a heartwarming pitch and Eveready makes an energetic splash in the sky that you simply cannot miss.

It is work like these that keep us going. Keep them coming.

View each campaign from the countdown in full below.

#10

Eveready | Give Me Red | India Is Ever-Ready

#9

ITC Classmate | Enjoy Learning

#8

Spotify | Mazza On

#8

Dream 11 | #DreamBig

#7

Castrol MAGNATEC | Non-Stop Protection Dance

#6

HUL | #BinBoy

#5

LIVSPACE | Love The Way You Live

#4

upGrad Abroad | Why Is Big B So Angry?

#4

Jar App | Bachao

#3

Uber Moto | Bas Socho Aur Chal Padho

#2

Google India | #SearchForChange

#1

Nanhi Kali | The Tale Of Two Lajjos

Feedback welcome at: gokul.campaign@gmail.com / campaigns@cluttercutters.in.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook