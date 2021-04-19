Work That Speaks | Top 10 Ads Video Countdown March 2021

Brand campaigns that deserve to be in the spotlight.

By Gokul Krishnamoorthy

Here are the 10 best Indian brand campaigns from March 2021, in a countdown video.

The month of March brings with it Women’s Day and a deluge of campaigns on issues related to gender equality, or the lack of it. March 2021 was no different. What is noticeable is the consistency with which brands are acing it, including when championing social themes.

With a compelling story of a young woman who cannot speak, TrueCaller is telling the world that you do not need words to stand up against harassment. #ItsNotOK has been told emphatically in this edition and the impact of the harassment on the voiceless victim makes you angry.

Clinic Plus’ #MeriBetiStrong stays with the mother-daughter-strength thread but weaves a moving story about the impact of domestic violence on a young child who witnesses it. To raise her right and strong, the brand is urging mothers to stand up against domestic violence.

Paytm makes the pitch for #FinanciallyEqual with a simple ‘social experiment’. Amongst all the kinds of inequality that exist, this will possibly be the toughest to address.

Axis Bank’s #BillInTheMiddle is so rooted in reality that it hits you hard. This kind of work will make restaurants think twice before presenting the bill by default to a male member at the table. From learned judges to family members, there’s evidence to prove that we have a long way to go before we shed different facets of an inheritance called the patriarchal mindset.

Addressing that mindset is Unacademy’s #TeachThemYoung film. The protective elder brother that we have seen so very often thanks to Indian cinema gets seated down for a talk by the father, for a chat. The direction helps deliver the message when the viewer’s interest has been piqued. Such lessons will have to be delivered before a young mind gets hardwired. What’s impressive is that Unacademy manages to make a hugely relevant point on gender while staying rooted in education.

Dhara delivers its message with a role reversal in the kitchen, effortlessly.

Facebook continues with its #MoreTogether stories. This one with the pup is arguably a tad more endearing.

Bipasha and Ranbir deliver the zing needed for Lays Maxx’s zig-zag identity to cut through.

Vi’s play on the ‘She sells sea shells…‘ tongue twister helps the brand come alive on the beachfront. We hope there’s more coming.

OPPO slays it with a song.

And Tanishq continues to be on song, scripting a beautiful moment of epiphany sliced from life.

