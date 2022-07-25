Work That Speaks | Top 10 Ads Video Countdown June 2022

By Gokul Krishnamoorthy

Here are the 10 best Indian brand campaigns from the month gone by in our view, in a countdown video.

I’m writing this on the eve of the IndIAA Awards 2022 jury meet, an awards IP conceptualised several years ago by the International Advertising Association (IAA) India Chapter to honour real advertising that impressed the market. The reason I bring that up here, is that some of the basics that went into creating the IndIAA Awards shortlist placed before an all-client jury have also helped shape the Clutter Cutters Top 10. The insight / strategy, the creative idea, its execution and resultant impact, to put it broadly. To score on all of those is quite tough.

Talking of IndIAA Awards, to qualify for which work should have been released between July 2021 and June 2022, nine of the 11 campaigns from this June 2022 selection feature in the shortlists for the 2022 edition. That just goes to tell us the calibre of work in this top 10, across categories from fashion and food to electronics and travel.

In this top 10, one might ask, ‘What makes #ItTakes2 special?’ We have placed on record in this column that a new idea or campaign platform should (and will) score over a new execution on an existing communication plank. That holds, but this new execution on #ItTakes2 punches above its weight with nuanced storytelling rooted in human truth. Relatable and real, the film scores at multiple levels, using two generations of fathers.

Last but not the least, it’s not just a film but a campaign with a digital follow through. One that addresses a real problem that has been left unrealised for generations.

View the ad films in full below.

#10

Dell | Ascend | For Those Who Never Give Up

#9

Dulux | Parul Aur Painter | A Love Story

Kurkure | Ab Laga Masala | Chatpata Cheese

#8

Scaler | Beware of Techies Without Skills

#7

MAGGI | 2 Min Safai Ke Naam

#6

Manyavar | #NayeRishteNayeVaade | The Ideal Dulha

#5

Milton Leaklock Tiffins | #KuchNayaSochteHain

#4

Kerala Tourism | Make Up For Lost Time, Pack Up For Kerala

#3

Gillette | Engineering Change, Shaving Stereotypes

#2

Bharat Matrimony | #BeChoosy

#1

Pampers | #ItTakes2 | #BaapBannaPadtaHai