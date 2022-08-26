Work That Speaks | Top 10 Ads Video Countdown July 2022

By Gokul Krishnamoorthy

Here are the 10 best Indian brand campaigns from the month gone by in our view, in a countdown video.

“Financial influencer XYZ has made it to Asia’s 30 under 30 list after destroying an entire generation’s life savings with his investment tips’. Absolutely brilliant. When you want to take the attack-with-humour route, refer to this piece of work from Dezerv. The timing in taking on the financial ‘experts’ on digital media is impeccable. It was perhaps inspired by real life events. And Dezerv is not the only first time entrant to this top 10 list.

A real estate brand, Signature Global, is a surprise package. Acing it with humour, a campaign comprising multiple films brings out the pain points of a rented house and is guaranteed to make one smile, if not laugh out loud. Real estate is a category where one doesn’t see too many films that can claim to cut through creatively. This effort deserves applause too.

Maaza and McDonald’s take different routes to own the family space.

Flipkart’s Alia-as-‘Superwoman’ is a refreshing approach that stands out by a mile in itss category.

Amazon Alexa and Goodknight nail it with babies, albeit in different ways.

Tata Pravesh stands out with pride and takes the conversation on trans people further – towards finding them a place in our workplaces. We’re still a long way from that being the norm and not the exception. The doors brand is aptly poised to ask us to open the doors to our minds, to create more inclusive workplaces.

Tanishq cracks Teej with another fantastic piece of insight-led work. That you don’t have to agree on everything with your significant other to spend the rest of your life together. Those who get arranged marriages, especially, will relate to this.

Cadbury Fuse does some ‘heavy’ hitting with Khali to drive its message home. Execution to perfection elevates the humorous spot. On product with the proposition, on consumer with the entertainment quotient.

Lastly, Bournvita. It’s not easy to keep doing a level up on a fantastic platform like Tayyari Jeet Ki. The brand seems to have served another ace here by dealing with failure, while also celebrating the role of the mother.

View the ad films in full below.

#10

Dezerv.in | Get Real Experts To Invest For You | #YouDezervBetter

DEZERV | LIGHT@27

#9

Amazon Alexa India | Just Ask

AMAZON INDIA | COCONUT FILMS

#8

Tata Pravesh | #KholoMannKeDwaar

WUNDERMAN THOMPSON

#7

McDonald’s | #MealsMakeFamily

DDB MUDRA

#7

Maaza | Dildaar Bana De | Family

OGILVY INDIA

#6

Flipkart | Super Brands. Super Price. Super Fast.

MCCANN WORLDGROUP

#5

Goodknight | Neendon Ko Nazar Na Lage

WUNDERMAN THOMPSON

#4

Tanishq | Teej | Shining Through The Differences

LOWE LINTAS

#3

Cadbury Fuse | Bhaari Hai

OGILVY

#2

Signature Global | Kiraye Se Azaadi

TREE DESIGN | SG PICTURES

#1

Bournvita | The Boy Who Failed | #TayyariJeetKi

OGILVY | WAVEMAKER | GOOD MORNING FILMS

Also Read: Applause Entertainment partners with Case Closed and Locomotive Global Inc

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook