Work That Speaks – Top 10 Ads Video Countdown July 2020

This week, we bring to you the top 10 best Indian brand campaigns from the month gone by, in a countdown video.

By Gokul Krishnamoorthy

This week, we bring to you the top 10 best Indian brand campaigns from the month gone by, in a countdown video.

We saw a couple of shining examples of content from brands this July. One of them features comedian Danish Sait speaking for Empire Hotels in Bengaluru in his inimitable style in the ‘world famous’ Malayalam accent. The other, from Dabur Rheumatil, captures the story of a postman who walked miles everyday to do his duty, taking ownership of the man who kept walking through its pain relief brand.

The brands that cut through the clutter this July are: Cadbury Dairy Milk, Aashirvaad, Bumble, Motilal Oswal, Britannia, Kia Sonet, Spotify, Empire Hotel, OnePlus, WhatsApp and Dabur Rheumatil.

View each piece of work in full below.

#10

Spotify | The Way The World Does

Conceptualized and executed Leo Burnett, the latest Spotify’s ad uses the iconic “Eye of the Tiger” song to motivate its users to workout.

#9

Kia Sonet | #TheNextLevelOfWild

#8

Dabur Rheumatil | The Man Who Walked The Earth

Through its latest ad ‘The Man who walked the Earth’, Dabur Rheumatil pays a tribute to D. Sivan, a recently retired postman from Coonoor, Tamil Nadu who walked the extra mile every day, serving selflessly and inspiring people along the way.

#7

Empire Hotel | Safely Delicious Since 1966 – With Danish Sait

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=3136374649762140

#6

Aashirwad | Har Maa Ek Ashirwad

Conceptualised by McCann Worldgroup India, Aashirwad’s Mother’s Day ad is an ode to all the mothers and the nurturing role they play.

#5

Britannia | #RaiseTheCurveOfHappiness

Wunderman Thompson’s latest ad for Britannia an ode to the human spirit and a rally for hope as the brand centres on its proposition ‘#KhushiyonKiZiddKaro’ and delivers a timely message of happiness.

#4

WhatsApp | #ItsBetweenYou (Apnon Ke Beech)

In its latest ad, WhatsApp collaborated with Gauri Shinde, along with BBDO India, to create two ads that capture moments that showcase togetherness while using the platform.

#3

Motilal Oswal | Skin In The Game

This ad is conceptualised by Mullen Lintas

#2

OnePlus Nord | Dear Past

#1

Bumble | Love Will Find A Way

This ad is conceptualised by 22Feet Tribal Worldwide and DDB Mudra

#1

Cadbury Dairy Milk | #SayThankYou (Driver)

This ad is conceptualised by Ogilvy.

(Powered by www,ClutterCutters.in. Exclusive to FE BrandWagon Online. Queries: Campaigns@ClutterCutters.in)

Read Also: Work That Speaks: Brands That Cut Through The Clutter – 22 To 28 June 2020

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook