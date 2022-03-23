Work That Speaks | Top 10 Ads Video Countdown February 2022

Brands that cut through: Cadbury Crispello, Netflix, Surf Excel, Tanishq, Mahindra Thar, Coca Cola, Thums Up, The Pink Foundry, Cycle.in, Cadbury Dairy Milk, Amazon Prime Video, Ariel, Cadbury Silk, HDFC Life

By Gokul Krishnamoorthy

In which part of the year do we see the best Indian advertising? No, I’m not alluding to awards season. By ‘best’ one means insightful, creative, fresh, warm, innovative, well-made, all of the above, and more.

The Diwali period sees a number of brands spread goodness in India, just as they do around Christmas in several markets and Ramadan in the Middle East, among others. India too has seen brands warming up to Ramadan, Christmas, Raksha Bandhan and Holi, among many more, making use of the endless celebratory occasions in the Indian calendar.

And then of course there are the imported Mother’s Day, Valentine’s Day, Father’s Day, Women’s Day and the like that we have started to own. We have even seen brands ride occasions like the not-very-commonly-heard-of Brotherhood Day. Thanks to V-Day and the popular and powerful theme of love that it represents and Women’s Day that follows soon after, February is a wonderful month to watch some spectacular advertising, especially on film.

This February, we see humour done right, heartwarming emotions around Holi brought to light, a celebration of womanhood in all its shining glory, an enduring statement on equality, thundering action, an ‘impossible’ drive brought to life, some playful romance, secret messages of love, smart ownership of the refrigerator with slices of life, stunning visual poetry with products and piety, and of course, an evocative celebration of the human spirit through trying times.

Disclaimer: This remains a top 10 of Hindi and English work. The Cycle.in work has a Tamil soundtrack but delivers its message in English at the end. I believe it works, cutting across language barriers.

View the films in full individually below.

#10

Cadbury Dairy Milk Crispello | Crispello Breaking Barabar Sharing

#10

Netflix | Aapki Baasha Mein

#9

Surf Excel | Jo Rang Bachpan Lautaye | #RangAchheHain

#9

Tanishq | Heera Ho Tum

#8

Mahindra Thar | Explore The Impossible

#7

Coca Cola | #Khud Ko Jagaa Ek Thanda Lagaa

#7

Thums Up | Soft Drink Nahin, Toofan

#6

The Pink Foundry | Love Is Stronger Than You Think

#5

Cycle.in | #PureByNature

BE WATER FILMS

#4

Cadbury Dairy Milk | Fridge Main Meetha Toh Ghar Meetha

#3

Amazon Prime Video | See Where it Takes You

#3

Ariel | #SeeEqual | #ShareTheLoad

#2

Cadbury Silk | #HowFarWillYouGoToMakeThemBlush

#1

HDFC Life | BounceBack Batch

(Curated by ClutterCutters.in. Exclusive to FE BrandWagon Online. To feature campaigns or add credits, kindly email: Campaigns@ClutterCutters.in / gokul.campaign@gmail.com.)

Read Also: Lucknow Super Giants onboards Credenc.com as associate sponsors for IPL 2022

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook