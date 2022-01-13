Work That Speaks | Top 10 Ads Video Countdown December 2021

Brands that cut through: Instagram, Cult.fit, Fogg, Lenovo, Sebamed, Vivo, Swiggy, Vim, Winkies, McDonald’s, Vedantu.

By Gokul Krishnamoorthy

A year has drawn to a close, another is upon us. So is another wave of the dreaded ‘C’ virus. Through the trying times over the last two years (almost), the one thing we have learnt, or re-learnt in case we had forgotten, is to be grateful. To the powers above if we believe in them, to healthcare and frontline workers we took for granted, producers and service providers who kept us going, and also to entrepreneurs and businesses that employ people. Those who keep the engine running on the path to recovery are as important as any, for a jobless society however healthy is a recipe for disaster. Economic recovery is an important aspect of our recovery from the pandemic.

Closer home, the advertising we have seen in this period is testimony to the ad industry’s resilience. Messages in the media have played a critical role in advocating safety and caution. There has also been a healthy amount of brand-building and even category-building advertising, driving consumption to fast-track economic revival.

Qualitatively, the cream of the work we have witnessed in 2020 and 2021 is second to none. The only way to tell that some of it was advertising created during a pandemic was perhaps that the work was rooted in that context. In no phase of the last two decades that I have watched advertising as a student, have I witnessed such a wave of advertising rooted in the context of the times. But then, we didn’t witness such a pandemic in the last two decades either.

The December 2021 countdown has its share of gems straddling a range – from the pulsating to the poignant, from the hilarious to the heuristic, and from the empathetic to the emotional.

Which do you think were the real Clutter Cutters of 2021? E-mail a link to the film/s to the ID/s at the end of this column. We’re curating a Top 10 of 2021 and would love to hear your views, on or before 18 January 2022.

View all the films from the December 2021 countdown in full below.

#10

Instagram | We Are In The Making

#9

Cult.fit | Fitness Is Not An Option

#8

Fogg | Fogg Fine | Strong Strong Nahi, Fine Fine

#7

Lenovo | We’ve Got Your Back

#6

Sebamed | #NoConditionsApply

#5

Vivo | #SwitchOff For Your Loved Ones

#4

Swiggy One | Unlimited Convenience | Spend Time With The Ones You Love

#4

Vim Liquid | Nazariya Badlo

#3

Winkies | Christmas | To Those Who Suffered, And Those Who Helped Them

#2

McDonald’s | EatQual | We Are The Same

#1

Vedantu | Proud Of You



