Work That Speaks – Top 10 Ads Video Countdown December 2020

Brand campaigns that deserve to be in the spotlight this month

By Gokul Krishnamoorthy

Here are the 10 best Indian brand campaigns from the month gone by, in a countdown video.

Brands that cut through the clutter this December were WinZO, Standard Chartered, Microsoft, Shaadi.com, TrueCaller, WakeFit, Happydent, Bumble, Kerala Tourism and Behrouz Biryani.

As one would expect, the work from Kerala Tourism is in a league of its own. The mother, who is concerned about the safety of her family about to embark on a holiday, is representative of many of us now. What a ‘Change of Air’ in God’s own country can do to her is captured beautifully here. The film is indeed an insightful breath of fresh air.

Behrouz Biryani is the surprise package of the lot. A category that we have hardly seen, except in the form of maybe basmati rice brands. While this may not be in the legend zone of ‘Ghar ka khana’ in F&B, it is heartening to see a brand promising ‘Royal’ biryani tell this kind of humane ‘Raja-Rani kahaani’.

Soulful year-end work from the likes of Standard Chartered and Microsoft made our day. Bumble continued to paint refreshing portraits of young love. Content from TrueCaller and the qawwali bidding adieu to 2020 from WakeFit underlined the arrival of branded content. Talking of qawwali, after the Creep Qawwali (by AIB for TrulyMadly, 2016), this seems to be the first to explore this music form to make its point and put a smile on one’s face.

View each film from the Top 10 countdown in full below.

#10

WinZO | Jeetne Main Kick Hai

#9

Standard Chartered India | #HereForChange #HereForGood

#8

Microsoft | #HumRuknaNahiJaante

#7

Shaadi.com | #TakeThePressureOff

#6

Truecaller | Waaris | #TakeTheRightCall

#5

WakeFit | Bhaad Mein Jaa 2020

#4

Happydent | Dikha Battissi Kar Baat Acchi Si

#3

Bumble | Pedalling Towards Love

#MakeTheFirstMove

Bumble | Take A Hint

#MakeTheFirstMove

#2

Kerala Tourism | Change of Air | Mamma’s Trip

#1

Behrouz Biryani | Make Every Moment Special

