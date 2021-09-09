Work That Speaks | Top 10 Ads Video Countdown August 2021

Brand campaigns from August 2021 that deserve to be in the spotlight.

By Gokul Krishnamoorthy

One of the things that has taken off with the ubiquitous and affordable net connectivity – with escape velocity – is online video consumption. Most people who can afford it, are consuming some form of video online. Alongside the myriad content offerings that are getting consumed, relatively longer ‘ad-stories’ (well over 30 seconds) have steadily climbed the popularity charts. Good, engaging stories, often running for over three minutes, are a win-win-win game for creators, brands and the audience – including fans of both brands and creators.

‘Home’ from Royal Enfield and the 2021 edition of ‘Brides of India’ from Malabar Gold and Diamonds are both examples of fantastic online content of the longer cut. Call them longer ads or anything else. The point is, people are willing to spend time viewing them. It may sound utopian, but there will come a time when people are willing to pay brands for content.

While we usually try and steer clear of case films in this column, the Cadbury work for Raksha Bandhan impacts the viewer as much as an ad. The relevance of the intervention around the festival is unquestionable.

Glow & Lovely rings in the Olympic cheer without naming winners. And as was pointed out in an earlier review of the spot, the approach of cheering and celebrating every woman athlete who represented the nation at the Games, is a winner.

Bison Panel continues in Ladakh from where it left off in Kerala. One idea. Many destinations.

Fogg and Cult.fit cut through the noise with some out-of-the-box thinking. WhatsApp underlines privacy with a sweet exchange while Amazon crafts another heartwarming Raksha Bandhan spot.

In the finance category, Axis Bank continues to bat for small shopkeepers, while HDFC Mutual Fund uses a great analogy to drive home the ‘earn with mutual funds’ message.

View all the films in full below.

#10

Honda Amaze | Unke Liye Jo #JeeteHainShaanSe

#9

Bison Panel | From Mountaintop Shelters To False Ceilings (Ladakh)

#8

WhatsApp | #MessagePrivately

#8

Amazon India | #DeliverTheLove | Kuch Tofey Dibbon Main Nahin Aatey

#7

Axis Bank | #PauseTheBargain | Saudebaazi Ko Time Please

#7

Fogg | Corona Haathi | Kuch Din Aur

#6

Cult.Fit | #FitnessIsNotAnOption

#5

HDFC Mutual Fund | #BarniSeAzadi

#4

Malabar Gold & Diamonds | #MakeWayForTheBride

#3

Royal Enfield | Home

#2

Glow & Lovely | #ReadySteadyGlow

#1

Cadbury Celebrations | #MyFirstRakhi

