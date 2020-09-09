Work That Speaks – Top 10 Ads Video Countdown August 2020

Brand campaigns that deserve to be in the spotlight this month.

By Gokul Krishnamoorthy

We bring to you the 10 best Indian brand campaigns from the month gone by here, in a countdown video.

Onam and Independence Day work feature in the top 10 for August. The Cadbury Chocobakes campaign was much more than the film featured here. #CadburyKahanGayi was an amazing piece of integrated work that preceded the launch. It achieved what it set out to do – get India talking.

A campaign by Bajaj Allianz for pet insurance would have certainly featured here, but for a sensitive soul pointing out to the curator that a pet parent would never touch his pet without removing gloves (worn outside in Covid times).

Like the previous month, longer content pieces feature in this countdown too, with OPPO’s film standing out. The remix of the yesteryear patriotic song to end with Mountain Dew’s tagline and soul, must be celebrated.

The brands that cut through the clutter this August were: Parachute Advansed, Cadbury Chocobakes, Mountain Dew, upGrad, Perfetti, Facebook, OPPO, Nescafe, Philips and HDFC Life.

View each campaign in full below.

#10 HDFC Life | #WhenIGrowUp

Conceptualised by Wieden + Kennedy.

#9 Nescafe | Karne Se Hi Hona Hai

Conceptualised by McCann Worldgroup.

#8 Philips Haircare | Kyunki Baal Bolte Hain

Conceptualised by Ogilvy.

#7 OPPO Reno4 Pro | #GoBeyondBoundaries

#6 Facebook | Dil Kholo, Duniya Khulegi

Conceptualised by Taproot Dentsu.

#5 Perfetti Van Melle India | We Will Smile Again

Conceptualised by Ogilvy.

#4 upGrad | Sirf Naam Ki Nahin, Kaam Ki Degree

Conceptualised by The Womb.

#3 Mountain Dew | #JeetengePhirSe

Conceptualised by Wunderman Thompson.

#2 Cadbury Chocobakes Cakes | Meetha Chhupa Rustom | #KahanGayiCadbury

Conceptualised by Ogilvy.

#1 Parachute Advansed | #ThankYouNurses

Conceptualised by VMLY&R.

