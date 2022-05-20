Work That Speaks | Top 10 Ads Video Countdown April 2022

By Gokul Krishnamoorthy

Here are the 10 best Indian brand campaigns from the month gone by in our view, in a countdown video.

If one has to sum up the work witnessed In a sentence: the best seem to be getting better and there are new entrants giving them competition. It is indeed heartening to see the likes of Chalo and Zepto stand up to be counted.

That said, one is also reminded of conversations on the sidelines of Goafest 2022. While this column celebrates work that cut through the clutter, the fact is that there is a huge pile of unspectacular work that also runs on screens of all sizes. Until that pile remains the majority, there is work to be done and there is head room for those in the business of commercial creativity.

Specific to this week’s countdown, there’s a good dose of humour done right. HP, PhonePe, Uber, Sprite, Swiggy and Zepto take the humour route with remarkable success. VIP makes a poignant statement with poise, while the Raymond and Chalo spots are designed to warm the viewer.

View the ad films in full below.

#10

Raymond | Hand-stitched | Dressing Up Special Moments

#9

Chalo | BEST | Pudhe Chalo

SIRITI

#8

HP Pavilion | Superior Performance Where You Need It Most

LOWE LINTAS

#7

VIP | Wedding Favourites (2022) | #PyaarWahiSochNayi

THE RETHINK COMPANY

#6

PhonePe | Bike Insurance | #RideTensionFree

TILT BRAND SOLUTIONS

#5

Boost | Stamina Stars | Game Chote Ya Bade Ground Ka Nahi, Stamina Ka Hota Hai

MINDSHARE

#4

Uber Rentals | Skip The Drive | #RentalHealthDay

DENTSU WEBCHUTNEY

#3

Sprite | #ThandRakh

OGILVY

#2

Swiggy Instamart | Groceries And More In Minutes

#1

Zepto | On Time, Hamesha

L&K Saatchi & Saatchi



Feedback welcome at: gokul.campaign@gmail.com / campaigns@cluttercutters.in.

Read Also: I&B Minister Anurag Thakur unveils sops for shooting foreign films in India

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook