Work That Speaks: Top 10 Ads October 2022

By Gokul Krishnamoorthy

Firstly, I must thank the agency hands and brand custodians for their kind feedback over the two-plus years of this countdown. Why now? Because one of the early pieces of feedback was that any video with over 10 minutes of run time would elicit a TLDW response. But then there were also others, who advised strongly against editing another’s piece of creative work. Respect for the work prevailed above all other considerations. Hence the run time of 24 minutes this week. For those who do not have the time, the films are listed individually at the end of the article. Truth be told, even with a 10-minute countdown, most people prefer to scroll down to see the order, since these are mostly campaigns that they have already seen.

So with that out of the way let’s wonder why the lot is so long this week. A larger number of films with some sharing their places in the countdown is one reason. Longer films are another reason.

Work for realme, Gemini, HP and Sabhyata featured here are all longer than the regular one-minuters. And each of them is an absolute delight.

HP continues its dream festive run at Diwali, while realme embeds itself into a moving story. The school of thought that says one should not use the disabled in ads unless one does something for the disabled has a point. But this film has a story to tell that allows it the right to use a visually impaired girl. A link back to an organisation that works for eye donation or even the cause would have made this even more legit and beyond reproach. It’s made to move hearts and that’s what works.

Gemini and Sabhyata spread the message of women’s empowerment in their own ways. Gemini does so in the context of the kitchen and moving beyond it, while Sabhyata does so with a twist in the workplace. The latter takes the top spot despite it arguably not saying much about the fashion brand or even showcasing it. I would look at it as the brand making an important statement instead and doing it so interestingly that you are awakened to the harsh reality. If it is a brand speaking to women, like Sabhyata, this works wonders.

The high visual impact of the TrueCaller work is aligned perfectly with the clarity and simplicity of the message.

Pepperfry, Star Sports, Mumbai Police, CEAT and Milton’s work make us smile while making their point.

Coca-Cola meanwhile embraces the festive mood with a feel-good film.

View the ads individually below.

#10 Milton | #KuchNayaSochteHain

OGILVY

#9 Gemini Cooking Oil | Aaj Kya Bana Hai Se Aaj Kya Banna Chahti Ho Tak

#8 Coca Cola | Gale Milke Kaho Happy Diwali

OGILVY

#8 Polycab Greenwire | #AapkeSapnoKoRakheSafe

OGILVY

#7 real ‘me’ Diwali

#6 Star Sports | #GreatestRivalry

#6 Pepperfry Meme Superstars

LOWE LINTAS

#5 CEAT Tyres | Har Speed Par Pakad

OGILVY

#5 Mumbai Traffic Police | #JustOneHead

SCHBANG

#4 HP | #ThodiSiJagahBanaLo

SIMPLE CREATIVE

#3 Tasva | #EkNayaNazariya

OGILVY

#2 Truecaller | Tera Call Laal

THE WOMB

#1 Sabhyata | The Interview | #RedefiningCelebration

P SE PICTURE

