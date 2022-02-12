Work That Speaks: Top 10 Ads January 2022

The ones that cut through: Hatsun, Nescafe, Hide & Seek, Tinder, Yezdi, Tata Play, Unacademy, Tata Tea, Kellogg’s, OYO, Cadbury 5 Star.

By Gokul Krishnamoorthy

The first time I heard ‘Form is temporary, class is permanent’ was during cricket commentary. Over time, I realised that this could be true for brands and creative professionals as well. What else could explain some brands consistently cutting through the clutter and breaking new ground? Some argue that this has two critical input factors: longevity of the CMO and her/his team, and the tenure and nature of relationship they have with agency partners. I’ll leave it to the researchers to test the hypothesis for interested clients.

Cadbury is certainly one such brand. It carries with it a clutch of sub-brands, some of which are arguably as big as the mother ship and add to the Cadbury aura. The iconic 5 Star went irreverent with ‘Lost in taste’ and Ramesh-Suresh. ‘Do nothing’ takes things further down the path while staying with the pulse of the youth. The ‘My cousin’s wedding’ is a tentpole along that journey which, as I had written earlier, holds infinite possibilities.

Kellogg’s points to the time made available to a mother to spend with her child, thanks to a quick breakfast fix – healthy of course. Heartwarmingly celebrates the value of that time and the joy it brings.

OYO’s ‘Assi reach gaye’ is certain to bring a few smiles on faces. It also gets the brand’s message across sans ambiguity.

Tata Tea Agni and Unacademy celebrate sports stars and the spirit of resilience, albeit in very different ways.

Tata Play arrives with a bevy of stars. One hopes that the spark and finesse of the jingalala campaigns of the past remain. Or that if there is change, the work gets even better..

Yezdi manages to create a distinct space for itself within the biking category. The attitude and edginess of the work help it stand out.

Hide & Seek enters the first-love space with some breezy first crushes. Tinder India continues to build on its position backed by great music and editing.

Nescafe and Hatsun build on the foundations they have created over time.

#10

Hatsun Curd | Made From Nature

RUBECON CREATIVE / IRIS FILM

#9

Nescafe | #BadalLifeKiRaftaar

McCann Worldgroup

#8

Hide & Seek | Start Your Story

BRAND LEAGUE PARTNERS

#8

Tinder India | Started On Tinder

#7

Yezdi | Not For The Saint Hearted

LINTAS LIVE INDIA

#6

Tata Play | Binge Combo Packs

OGILVY

#5

Unacademy | Greatness Awaits Beyond Barriers

LOWE LINTAS

#4

Tata Tea Agni | Josh Jagaye Har Roz

MULLEN LINTAS

#3

OYO | #AssiReachGaye ?

#2

Kellogg’s | Breakfast Se Badhkar | Chutki Mein Ready

OGILVY

#1

Cadbury 5 Star | | Valentine’s Day Alibi | My Cousin’s Wedding

