Work That Speaks: Top 10 Ads August 2022

By Gokul Krishnamoorthy

Indianising a global campaign around a sensitive issue like mental health would have been a challenge. How do you sensitise people on the issue and remove the stigma around it? By keeping it simple, as Maybelline shows us. With star power to boot – real and aspirational star power from the sports genre. The conversation flows naturally to ‘You are not alone’ and ‘Brave Together’ thereafter.

Spotify employs music to good effect yet again. If it was music that offered safe respite from noise of all kinds earlier, it is music that sets the mood here.

Tanishq strikes a contemporary note, while Google shows us that ‘Bolne se sab hoga’ has infinite legs.

Axis Bank stays with ‘Dil Se Open’ and takes the conversation further down that path. As we have said earlier, a service brand needs immense confidence in itself to take this stance.

Zivame points to real category pain points it solves, with some lighthearted spots. Good Day reminds us that you don’t need mega occasions to celebrate – again with delightful humour. Housing.com puts the ‘but’ in focus with funny top notch advertising.

Damensch engages us with youthful banter, while Scaler tames the brief – gladiator style.

It’s been another month of great advertising. Yet unusually, none of the top 10 ads of August 2022 have anything to do with Independence Day.

View the ads individually below.

#10

Spotify | Mood Tab Hi Banega Jab Spotify Chalega

LEO BURNETT

#9

Google | Bolne Se Sab Hoga | Nikhat Zareen

TOASTER

#8

Tanishq | Zamane Ke Saath Chalna Seekho | 100pc Exchange Value

TALENTED

#7

Raise Your Hand| Maybelline’s Brave Together Campaign

MCCANN WORLDGROUP

#6

Zivame.com | Gets You | Privacy | Variety | Fit

LEO BURNETT

#5

Axis Bank | Dil Se Open | Har Bandh Raah Khul Sakthi Hai

LOWE LINTAS

#4

Britannia Good Day | Celebrate | #ItsAGoodDay

MCCANN WORLDGROUP

#3

Damensch | The Innerwear Therapy Collection

TALENTED

#2

Housing.com | Parr Se Perfect

MCCANN WORLDGROUP

#1

Scaler | Love Problems? Solve Real-Life Problems With Data

THE WOMB

(Powered by http://www.ClutterCutters.in. Exclusive to FE Brandwagon Online. To feature campaigns or add credits mail: Campaigns@ClutterCutters.in / gokul.campaign@gmail.com.)

Also Read: Need for govt to recognise Esports as a legitimate sport

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook