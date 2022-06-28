Work That Speaks ClutterCutters Top 10 May 2022

By Gokul Krishnamoorthy

One tends to be a little biased towards brands that are actually doing something on the ground to create positive social impact. To be sure, P&G Shiksha is not NGO work. It’s the case of a corporate brand empowering ordinary consumers to do their bit in creating change, for good. The chosen cause is education for the underprivileged. Everytime you choose a P&G brand, you’re doing your bit. The cause is served, you get to play a part and the brands benefit. Now, this message has been told quite impactfully in the past. How does one go further?

The story of a young woman who benefited from the initiative and is now a teacher herself is winsome. As I wrote in the weekly reviews, this storyline had to come in somewhere. I am perhaps a little biased in placing this campaign at the top of the heap, too. At a personal level, it reminds me of the story of a young girl who grew up in a home in Dharavi for abandoned girls. She studied, became a nurse. Working at a hospital, she also helped out at the home. More on that story here.

There is understandably a lot of Mother’s Day work in the mix. Unacademy’s ‘Meri Pehli Academy’ will challenge you not to get emotional. HDFC Life’s ‘Naa Ki Takat’ is a reminder. Tanishq’s ‘Interview’ is a wake-up call society needs. Licious urges us to make food the excuse to catch up with moms – on occasion, on category.

Savlon takes a humorous foodgasm route to prompt hand-washing. The thought is deep in the original ‘finger-licking good’, ‘eat by hand’ country and makes you wonder why someone didn’t think of it before.

upGrad delights again, this time with a gripping ‘Help Kiran Before Helping Yourself’ plot. Navyasa offers a breath of fresh air spiked with poetry and poise. Zepto sings its way into consumers’ minds with humour.

#10

Navyasa Sarees | Feel #FreeToBe

#9

Licious | Khane Ke Bahane

#8

Savlon | Swasth India Mission | #HandWashFirst

#7

Tanishq | The Interview

#6

Zepto | Time Mat Keecho Order On Zepto

#5

ABP News | Curiosity Questions Answers

#4

HDFC Life | Naa Ki Takat | #SarUthaKeJiyo

#3

UpGrad | Help Kiran Before Helping Yourself

#2

Unacademy | Meri Pehli Academy

#1

P&G Shiksha | The Story Of Sushila

