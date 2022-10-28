Work That Speaks: Clutter Cutters Top 10 September 2022

By Gokul Krishnamoorthy

What could one say is common to the work that made it to the list last month? Not much, except they are all cut through in their own ways.



If Ixigo has taken the celebrity route, which could also be termed as a lazy route by some, they have chosen their stars carefully. The stars stand out, and so does the advertising with the use of a phrase that rhymes with the brand.



PhonePe also uses celebrities but is as consistent in its creativity as ever. Alia Bhatt delivers as she usually does but there is a wonderful idea to go with celeb power.



Rapido rules with humour around a meter.



An HP laptop spells out benefits with two stars. Again, great casting, for a film that speaks to the startup coterie in their own language.



JK Cements cements a heartwarming ‘Andar Se Sundar’ story. LEAD pays an ode to parents and their sacrifices that are guaranteed to evoke emotions.



Center Fresh scripts another fresh love story. Cadbury stays with its warm celebrations rooted in empathy.



Bluestone slays it, helped in part by a new category – one that lends itself well to the ‘Little things’ thought.



Tanishq shines bright with signature work.

#10 Ixigo – NikalLo

#9 Rapido – Forget Meter Enjoy Every Kilometer

#8 HP Spectre x360 – Designed To Do It All

#7 JK Cement – AndarSeSundar

#6 Center Fresh – Jadoo – Dil Ki Baat Zubaan Pe

#5 PhonePe – Tension Free Insurance

#4 LEAD – Tab Jaake Bachche Kuch Ban Paate Hain

#3 Cadbury Dairy Milk – Kabhi Kisi Aur Ki Khushi Main Shamil Hoke Dekhiye

#2 BlueStone – LoveIsInTheLittleThings

#1 Tanishq – Alekhya – Har Nayi Shuruat Ki Pehli Diwali

