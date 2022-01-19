Work That Speaks: Clutter Cutters Top 10 of 2021

From a longlist of 57 campaigns, we zero in on 10 that raised the bar for advertising in the category in 2021, while building the brand and driving home its message

By Gokul Krishnamoorthy

It is a near impossible task to create a ‘Top10’ of the year that the entire universe will agree on. Nevertheless, we try, with the conviction that there deserves to be a pedestal for the best of the best, based on some parameters which, even when unstated, would be evident to the trained eye.

But first, a shout out to the ones that made the longlist. And here are the brands that made it to that list from which the ‘Top 10’ were picked:

1. Parle G – G For Genius

2. Laadli (Population First) – WFH Harassment

3. Tata Sky – Lohri

4. Byju’s – From Parents To Partners

5. Aisle – One By Two – Made For Indian Romance

6. Dove – Stop the Beauty Test

7. Surf Excel – Rang Achche Hain (Holi)

8. Cadbury Silk – How Far Will You Go For Love? (Valentine’s Day)

9. Unacademy – Teach Them Young

10. Tanishq – When It Rings True

11. Facebook – Kaju, Rizwan

12. TrueCaller – Shabd – #ItsNotOkay

13. Vi – #SpeedSeBadho

14. PhonePe – Best To #JustPhonePe

15. Upstox – Karke Toh Dekho

16. JustDial – India Ka B2B MarketPlace

17. Bison Panel – From Home Boats to Home Cabinets

18. LivSpace – Don’t Try This At Home

19. Taj Mahal – Fursat Wali Chai

20. CRED – Great For The Good

21. Bhima – Pure As Love

22. Cadbury Dairy Milk – Say Thank You

23. TVS EuroGrip – For A Country Full Of Turns

24. Fogg – The Elephant In The Room

25. P&G Shiksha – Munni

26. The Pink Foundry – Your Skin Is Stronger Than You Think

27. Tanishq – Little Big Moments

28. Zee5 – Stories

29. Lenovo Ideapad – Bilkul Dost Jaisa

30. JSW – #RuknaNahinHai (2021)

31. DisneyPlus Hotstar – Gogo Is Back

32. Glow & Lovely – Post Olympics Film

33. Malabar Gold – Brides of India

34. HDFC Mutual Fund – Barni Se Azadi

35. Cultfit – Fitness Is Not An Option

36. Amazon – Raksha Bandhan (2021)

37. CEAT Securadrive – Baraat, Cricket, Delivery

38. Ambuja Cement – Deewaar 2

39. Cadbury Dairy Milk – Good Luck Girls

40. BPL – Happy Little Things

41. Mahindra Furio – Double Guarantee

42. Tata Cliq – Every Relationship Is a Gift

43. Instagram – We Are In The Making

44. Dream11 – #DreamBig

45. Groww – Yeh Market Sabka Hai

46. Swiggy Instamart – Chocolates, Tea, Soap

47. HP – Diye Se Diya Jalao

48. Tanishq – Marriage Conversations

49. Centre Fresh – Pardah

50. Godrej Properties – Everyday Joys

51. PaisaBazaar – The Sweet Sound Of Wood

52. Campus Shoes – What’s Your Move?

53. PolicyBazaar – Zindagi Ka U-Turn

54. Vedantu – Proud Of You

55. McDonald’s – Eatqual

56. Winkies – A Different Christmas

57. Vim Liquid – Nazariya Badlo

Now the purpose of putting out the longlist isn’t to tease or maximise traffic. That explains why it’s not been put out as a separate story. The reason we feel the need to publish the longlist is that with a different set of lenses, perhaps, the top 10 that comes into view would be different.

So how did we arrive at the longlist, you ask? Let’s start at the beginning.

ClutterCutters.in publishes a weekly ad reviews column ‘Work That Speaks’, selecting the mainstream work that stands out and helps take advertising in the category up a notch or more. How does a piece of work elevate the category’s advertising? By raising the bar, by changing the goal post (for good), by finding a larger purpose, or even by zigging to find flavour and favour when the world zags. By doing the category codes better, doing them differently, or rewriting them successfully.

From these weekly reviews, a monthly top 10 picks even fewer campaigns on the basis of the above parameters, delving further into the strength of strategic thought, originality, creative manifestation and quality of execution – in that order.

From the ones that made it to the monthly Clutter Cutters Top 10 from January to December 2021 came the said longlist, comparing work across months to see which really were the ones that stood out. It’s taken a couple of weeks of thought and a hell of a lot of stress before we could zero in on the top 10.

From the longlist, in our view, these are the top 10 – the clutter cutters that defined the year gone by.

#10 Cultfit – Fitness Is Not An Option

#10 LivSpace – Don’t Try This At Home

#9 Tata Cliq – Every Relationship Is a Gift

#8 Cadbury Dairy Milk – Good Luck Girls

#7 Unacademy – Teach Them Young

#6 Dove – Stop the Beauty Test

#5 Tanishq – When It Rings True

#4 CRED – Great For The Good

#3 HP – Diye Se Diya Jalao

#2 Byju’s – From Parents To Partners

#1 Bhima – Pure As Love

(Curated by http://www.ClutterCutters.in. Exclusive to FE BrandWagon Online.)

