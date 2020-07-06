Work That Speaks: Brands That Cut Through The Clutter – 29 June To 5 July, 2020

Brand campaigns that deserve to be in the spotlight this week.

By Gokul Krishnamoorthy

Tinder India | #PrideFromHome

If it’s a music video, the music has to pass muster. A fact many have taken note of in the lockdown. Tinder certainly has in this case. The accompanying film captures the struggle of the LGBT+ community that manages to live and love in the shadows of a society that expects conformity. It also does justice to their emergence from those very shadows. The positive shades of the rainbow marry Indian context beautifully, in instances like the grandmother applying colour from one on a young woman’s forehead. This music is the food of love, liberated from the strings of stigma.

WhatsApp | #ItsBetweenYou (Apno Ke Beech)

This global campaign themed #ItsBetweenYou was first spotted by Clutter Cutters in May 2020, as a Mother’s Day film by BBDO Brazil.

Cases when an Indian adaptation is arguably as good as a standout international campaign are not many. This will count amongst the ones that made that cut. The two films we have seen thus far in India underline the message with nuanced lockdown scenarios: one between a caregiver and an elderly woman and another between a woman and her younger sister helping her with a home-haircut on video. Kudos to the brand for driving home the privacy message without spelling it out.

Empire Hotel | Safely Delicious Since 1966 – With Danish Sait

Absolutely delightful fare here for lovers of comedy. It also works wonders for the restaurant, being unflinchingly on brand throughout. We are seeing more and more instances of brand content striking a perfect balance. And to my mind, that balance involves keeping the viewer hooked first. This one does. (Disclosure: I am a fan of the Empire restaurant.)

Cadbury Dairy Milk | #SayThankYou (Driver)

We saw a film featuring a security guard recently and this works as a worthy follow-up in what promises to be a series.

This endearing plot is another simple everyday tale, of a considerate human being being thanked. The equation is reversed here, with the giver being a grateful driver thanking his employer. The simplicity of the #SayThankYou premise allows the brand to explore its many dimensions. The brand is also engaged in creating similar content on a Television network.

Titan Raga | What You Feel Is Who You Are

This is an effortless and elegant statement for Pride Month from a brand that keeps rising in stature with its communication. A lot of thought must have gone into this one from Titan. Raga, the Titan brand for women, is the one making this statement. The immortal brand music finishes the story.

Bingo | Bingo On!

This series of four films stay true to the Bingo school of irreverence. The youthful capers will bring a smile to your face. The brand has managed to do these in the lockdown but that handicap isn’t visible in the work.

Club Mahindra | #MaiPhirAunga

Having a star spell out a message of positivity in poetic verse helps. So does the romance of travel. Putting it all together so well deserves praise.

Cornitos | #FilmyFlavours

When you have to stand out, it’s not just Bollywood stars, even Bollywood cliches can help. Borrowing a motley mix of dialogues from the silver screen, this pack of chips packs a punch.

IDBI Federal Life Insurance | #FutureFearless

While the kids are fearless and optimistic in their outlook, the parents aren’t. ‘Fearless Future’ by itself is a winning proposition for the category. To bring it out in this manner does the job rather well for the brand. Having Sachin doesn’t hurt either, but he isn’t what the spot is about.

Max Bupa | #AbNahinKhareedogeToKab

Very, very smart play here. The 15 and 20-second spots featuring Boman Irani do a lot more than they might have otherwise for the brand, because he is asking the audience a very relevant question: Ab Nahin Khareedoge Toh Kab? Pushes the category and the brand with it. Selling health insurance for Covid-19 is akin to selling ACs to people in the desert sun. Even if there are many others trying to do the same thing, Max Bupa will benefit from being the one that urged them to act.

John Jacobs Eyewear | #NoCodesApply

This isn’t the first time we’re seeing a brand urging folks to break the existing socially accepted fashion codes. But wait – this brand is saying there are no codes for eyewear and challenging the norm. Whatever it is doing, seems to help John Jacobs stand out.

